Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' analysts and deputy chief
economist will be joined by industry analysts from LMC Automotive Ltd. and Power
Information Network (PIN), a division of J.D. Power and Associates, for a
discussion of the U.S. and global auto markets, rated companies and suppliers.
This annual conference will be held at The McGraw-Hill Companies Auditorium at
1221 Sixth Avenue. Registration and continental breakfast start at 8 a.m., with
presentations to begin at 8:30. Lunch follows the end of the presentations at
12:30.
Agenda highlights include:
-- Global Economic Outlook--Driving in Low Gear--Beth Ann Bovino,
Standard & Poor's Deputy Chief Economist
-- Is Chaos the New Normal for Autos? An Outlook for Global Light
Vehicles--Jeff Schuster, Senior Vice President, LMC Automotive
-- Retail Sales--The Health Check of the Auto Industry--Thomas King,
Senior Director, PIN, a division of J.S. Power and Associaties.
-- Outlook for U.S. Automaker and Auto Supplier Credit Quality-Standard &
Poor's Automotive Credit Analysts
-- Auto-Related Structured Finance Outlook--Standard & Poor's Structured
Finance Analysts
To obtain the full agenda and to register, the media can contact the media
representative listed here.
