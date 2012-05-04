Overview
-- Operating performance at U.S. fitness equipment maker ICON Health &
Fitness continued to weaken through its third fiscal quarter, on
increased costs of sales and higher selling expenses.
-- Operating lease-adjusted leverage and free operating cash flow
generation have deteriorated to levels that are weak for the current rating,
in our view.
-- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating, as well as all
issue-level ratings on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review management's
plans to resolve current manufacturing challenges and determine the likelihood
that credit measures will improve to levels supportive of the current rating.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Logan, Utah-based fitness
equipment maker ICON Health & Fitness Inc. on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows a continued weakening of credit measures and a
deterioration of free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation through the first
nine months of fiscal 2012 (ICON's fiscal year ends May 31). As of March 3,
2012, operating lease-adjusted leverage and interest coverage were 5.6x and
1.9x compared with 3.5x and 2.8x, respectively, as of March 5, 2011. We view
this level of leverage as weak for the current rating, given our assessment of
ICON's business risk profile. Additionally, FOCF generation during the nine
months ended March 3, 2012 was meaningfully negative.
The weakening of credit measures and cash flow resulted from a 20%
year-over-year decline in EBITDA during the first three quarters of fiscal
2012. Although revenue over this period was relatively stable, EBITDA margin
declined about 200 basis points (bps). The EBITDA decline resulted from a
nearly 70-bp increase in cost of sales, and about a 135-bp increase in selling
expenses. The increase in cost of sales was primarily the result of
manufacturing issues the company experienced early in fiscal 2012. Even though
the company has begun to take measures to address these issues, we believe it
could take several more quarters and incremental costs to fully resolve them.
Furthermore, though the increase in selling expenses was largely due to a
one-time fee paid to a retailer in connection with a sales agreement, we
expect selling expenses to remain elevated, given our belief that ICON will
continue pursuing sales growth through direct channels, as well as expanding
relationships with a larger base of retailers. We believe EBITDA could
continue to decline over the next few quarters.
CreditWatch
In resolving our CreditWatch listing, we expect to meet with management to
discuss their plans to resolve current manufacturing challenges as well as for
building additional, and enhancing existing, customer relationships. We will
consider a downgrade if we do not believe there is a likely and timely path
for improving EBITDA margin back in line with fiscal 2011 levels. Absent
improved profitability, it is unlikely that credit measures will support the
existing rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
ICON Health & Fitness Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured B/Watch Neg B
Recovery Rating 5 5