Overview -- Operating performance at U.S. fitness equipment maker ICON Health & Fitness continued to weaken through its third fiscal quarter, on increased costs of sales and higher selling expenses. -- Operating lease-adjusted leverage and free operating cash flow generation have deteriorated to levels that are weak for the current rating, in our view. -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating, as well as all issue-level ratings on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review management's plans to resolve current manufacturing challenges and determine the likelihood that credit measures will improve to levels supportive of the current rating. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Logan, Utah-based fitness equipment maker ICON Health & Fitness Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows a continued weakening of credit measures and a deterioration of free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 (ICON's fiscal year ends May 31). As of March 3, 2012, operating lease-adjusted leverage and interest coverage were 5.6x and 1.9x compared with 3.5x and 2.8x, respectively, as of March 5, 2011. We view this level of leverage as weak for the current rating, given our assessment of ICON's business risk profile. Additionally, FOCF generation during the nine months ended March 3, 2012 was meaningfully negative. The weakening of credit measures and cash flow resulted from a 20% year-over-year decline in EBITDA during the first three quarters of fiscal 2012. Although revenue over this period was relatively stable, EBITDA margin declined about 200 basis points (bps). The EBITDA decline resulted from a nearly 70-bp increase in cost of sales, and about a 135-bp increase in selling expenses. The increase in cost of sales was primarily the result of manufacturing issues the company experienced early in fiscal 2012. Even though the company has begun to take measures to address these issues, we believe it could take several more quarters and incremental costs to fully resolve them. Furthermore, though the increase in selling expenses was largely due to a one-time fee paid to a retailer in connection with a sales agreement, we expect selling expenses to remain elevated, given our belief that ICON will continue pursuing sales growth through direct channels, as well as expanding relationships with a larger base of retailers. We believe EBITDA could continue to decline over the next few quarters. CreditWatch In resolving our CreditWatch listing, we expect to meet with management to discuss their plans to resolve current manufacturing challenges as well as for building additional, and enhancing existing, customer relationships. We will consider a downgrade if we do not believe there is a likely and timely path for improving EBITDA margin back in line with fiscal 2011 levels. Absent improved profitability, it is unlikely that credit measures will support the existing rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From ICON Health & Fitness Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 5 5