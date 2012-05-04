Overview -- Halifax, N.S.-based Clearwater Seafoods L.P. announced that it is in the process of refinancing its debt obligations to consolidate debt, extend maturities, and lower pricing. -- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Clearwater. -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating, and '1' recovery rating, to the company's proposed C$75 million senior secured term loan A due 2017 and proposed US$135 million senior secured term loan B due 2018. -- The stable outlook on Clearwater reflects our view that the company's operating performance will continue to improve in the medium term, as reflected in its strengthened credit protection measures. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Halifax, N.S.-based Clearwater Seafoods L.P. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company) to Clearwater's proposed C$75 million senior secured term loan A due 2017 and proposed US$135 million senior secured term loan B due 2018. We assigned a recovery rating of '1' to the debt, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for creditors in the event of default. We do not rate the company's proposed C$65 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017. The company is in the process of refinancing its debt, which will consolidate most of its existing loans, extend maturities, and lower pricing once completed. We understand that proceeds from the proposed term loans will be used to repay much of the existing debt. Rationale The ratings on Clearwater reflect what Standard & Poor's considers the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile and weak business risk profile (as our criteria defines the terms). Our financial risk assessment is based on the company's weak cash flow and credit protection measures, as well as historically volatile operating performance. Our business risk assessment reflects Clearwater's narrow product focus and participation in the commodity-oriented commercial fishing industry, partially offset by the company's position as the largest holder of shellfish quota in Canada, improved operating performance, and a proven record of operating under the seafood industry's highly regulated environment. While Clearwater is a leading vertically integrated harvester, processor, and distributor of premium shellfish and seafood products, it is still a very small player in the fragmented global seafood market. The company specializes in offshore fishing of scallops, coldwater shrimp, clams, lobster, and crab. Clearwater's products are subject to changes in supply and demand, which can affect financial performance. We expect global demand for seafood to continue growing in the next several years largely due to its health aspects and the increasing prosperity of key Asian markets. Clearwater benefits from the highly regulated seafood industry's operating environment, with fishing volume driven by quota limitations and company-owned licenses, resulting in significant barriers to entry. Regulatory support is provided by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which is responsible for the conservation, protection, and sustainable use of Canada's fisheries. For analytical purposes, Standard & Poor's bases its rating conclusions on an operational and financial review of Clearwater's parent company, Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (not rated). Clearwater's reported revenue and EBITDA increased 5.5% and 18.9%, respectively, in 2011, compared with 2010, due to higher pricing and better product mix, partially offset by lower volume. While the company raised prices on most of its product line in 2011, we expect price increases to moderate in 2012. Still, we believe mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 will come from modest price increases and higher volume. We expect Clearwater's free cash flow (excluding growth capital expenditures) of about C$5 million in 2011 to improve this year from increased profits. While Standard & Poor's believes Clearwater's credit protection measures are weak, they have strengthened because of higher EBITDA, with adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.1x in 2011, down from 4.7x in 2010. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 8.5% in 2011 has also shown improvement year-over-year, which we expect will continue in the medium term. Standard & Poor's believes Clearwater's strengthened credit measures are sustainable, with adjusted debt to EBITDA remaining below 4.5x in the medium term. Liquidity We believe Clearwater will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. Net sources would likely be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA. We base our view on the following information and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity will be availability under the proposed C$65 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and expected positive free cash flow. However, full access to Clearwater's revolver could be limited by the borrowing base calculation. We believe the company will generate sufficient cash flow in 2012 to support capital expenditures and nominal term loan amortization. -- The term loans have modest amortization requirements in the next few years. We believe the credit agreement will include a cash flow sweep, resulting in higher-than-scheduled amortization of the term loans. -- While the financial covenants have not yet been set, we believe they will include a maximum total leverage ratio, maximum senior leverage ratio, and minimum fixed charge coverage ratio. We believe that the company will maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion on its covenants. -- We expect Clearwater to have sound relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Clearwater, to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook on Clearwater reflects our view that the company's operating performance and credit protection measures will continue to improve in the medium term. Furthermore, we expect the company to generate positive free cash flow this year, thereby increasing Clearwater's financial flexibility. We could raise the ratings in the medium term if the company strengthens its operating performance, cash flow, and adjusted credit metrics on a sustainable basis, including a minimum FFO to debt of 20%, a maximum debt leverage of 4x, and a minimum EBITDA cushion of 15% within its financial covenants. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the company's operating performance falls below our expectations or if Clearwater's adjusted credit ratios or financial flexibility weaken, resulting in FFO to debt below 10%, debt to EBITDA above 5x, or a covenant cushion of less than 10%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Clearwater Seafoods L.P. Ratings Assigned Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior sec C$75 mil. term loan A due 2017 BB- Recovery rating 1 Senior sec US$135 mil. term loan B due 2018 BB- Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.