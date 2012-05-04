May 4 - OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our rating to 'A+ (sf)'from 'AAA (sf)' on the class A-4B
from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4.
-- Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A-4A from the
same transaction.
-- The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the
transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LBN4.
May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the rating on
class A-4B from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4 to 'A+
(sf)'(BARR 2010-UBER4). Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class
A-4A from the same transaction (see list).
The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the
transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LNB4 to
'A+ (sf)', which is the trust's largest exposure ($28.5 million, 20.7%).
RATING LOWERED
Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4
Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-4B A+ (sf) AAA (sf) 0.0%
RATING AFFIRMED
Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4
Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
A-4A AAA (sf) 15.4%
Primary Credit Analyst: Samir Mistry, New York (1) 212-438-8014;
samir_mistry@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574;
dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com