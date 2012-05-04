May 4 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our rating to 'A+ (sf)'from 'AAA (sf)' on the class A-4B from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4. -- Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A-4A from the same transaction. -- The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LBN4. May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the rating on class A-4B from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4 to 'A+ (sf)'(BARR 2010-UBER4). Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A-4A from the same transaction (see list). The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LNB4 to 'A+ (sf)', which is the trust's largest exposure ($28.5 million, 20.7%).RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- COMM 2004-LNB4 Ratings Lowered On Four Classes; Two Other Ratings Affirmed, published May 3, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, published Nov. 3, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Resecuritizations Of U.S. Super-Senior Conduit/Fusion CMBS Classes, published Aug. 14, 2009. -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss and Recovery Application, published July 21, 2009. RATING LOWERED Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4 Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-4B A+ (sf) AAA (sf) 0.0% RATING AFFIRMED Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4 Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-4A AAA (sf) 15.4% Primary Credit Analyst: Samir Mistry, New York (1) 212-438-8014; samir_mistry@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574; dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com