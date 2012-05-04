Overview -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on April 26, 2012. -- We cap the ratings on the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Madrid and on the Province of Barcelona at the level of the long-term sovereign rating on Spain because, under our criteria, these three local and regional governments (LRGs) do not meet the conditions allowing for a rating higher than that of the sovereign. -- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on these three LRGs to 'BBB+' from 'A' and lowering our short-term rating on Madrid to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. -- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs reflect the negative outlook on the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish City of Barcelona (Barcelona city), City of Madrid (Madrid), and Province of Barcelona (Barcelona province) to 'BBB+' from 'A'. We have also lowered our short-term issuer credit rating on Madrid to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three local and regional governments (LRGs) are negative. Rationale The downgrades of Barcelona city, Madrid, and Barcelona province reflect a similar action on the Kingdom of Spain, on April 26, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under our criteria for rating LRGs, an LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we believe that it exhibits conditions described in detail in our criteria "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009. We are currently of the view that Barcelona city, Madrid, and Barcelona province do not meet these conditions. Consequently, we cap the ratings on these LRGs at the sovereign rating level. In accordance with our criteria for rating LRGs, the indicative credit levels (ICL) for Barcelona city and Barcelona province are 'aa' (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). We are currently reassessing our ICL on Madrid as part of our annual surveillance. The ICL is not a rating but a means we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework where it operates. Outlook The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on Barcelona city, Madrid, and Barcelona province reflect that on Spain. The negative outlook on Spain reflects our view of the significant external and domestic risks to Spain's economic growth and budgetary performance, and the impact we believe this may have on the sovereign's creditworthiness. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional Governments, May 4, 2012 -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From Barcelona (City of) Barcelona (Province of) Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A/Negative/-- Madrid (City of) Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1 Senior Unsecured BBB+ A Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.