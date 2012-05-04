May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' preliminary senior unsecured rating to Framingham, Mass.-based Staples
Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) automatic shelf registration statement filed
March 7, 2012. At the same time, we withdrew the
'BBB' preliminary senior unsecured rating on the company's automatic shelf
registration statement filed Dec. 2, 2008, which has expired.
The ratings on Staples reflect our opinion that the company will maintain its
"satisfactory" business risk profile as the No. 1 provider of office products
in North America. In particular, we believe the strong competitive position of
Staples' delivery business, relatively efficient retail store base, and
satisfactory cash flow generation outweighs continued weak industry conditions
and the competitive operating environment. We view Staples' financial risk
profile as "intermediate" and expect credit measures to remain around current
levels, despite the potential for moderate profit weakness.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009
RATINGS LIST
Staples Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Staples Inc.
Senior Unsecured
Shelf registration statement BBB(prelim)
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Staples Inc.
Senior Unsecured
Shelf statement NR BBB(prelim)