May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' preliminary senior unsecured rating to Framingham, Mass.-based Staples Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) automatic shelf registration statement filed March 7, 2012. At the same time, we withdrew the 'BBB' preliminary senior unsecured rating on the company's automatic shelf registration statement filed Dec. 2, 2008, which has expired. The ratings on Staples reflect our opinion that the company will maintain its "satisfactory" business risk profile as the No. 1 provider of office products in North America. In particular, we believe the strong competitive position of Staples' delivery business, relatively efficient retail store base, and satisfactory cash flow generation outweighs continued weak industry conditions and the competitive operating environment. We view Staples' financial risk profile as "intermediate" and expect credit measures to remain around current levels, despite the potential for moderate profit weakness. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 RATINGS LIST Staples Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating Staples Inc. Senior Unsecured Shelf registration statement BBB(prelim) Ratings Withdrawn To From Staples Inc. Senior Unsecured Shelf statement NR BBB(prelim)