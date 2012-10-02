Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Parsippany, N.J.-based timeshare and lodging company Wyndham Worldwide Corp.'s
proposed maximum $500 million 4(a)(2) commercial paper program its 'A-3'
short-term rating. Wyndham intends to use the proceeds for general corporate
purposes. All other ratings on Wyndham, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit
rating, remain unchanged. The long-term rating outlook is stable.
Wyndham's $1 billion revolving credit facility due July 2016 backs up the
company's proposed commercial paper program. The terms of the credit facility
are aligned with our criteria and include the ability to make same-day
drawings and diverse bank group participation.
The long-term 'BBB-' corporate credit rating reflects on Wyndham reflects our
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and our
assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate,"
according to our criteria. Our business risk profile assessment is based on
the company's significant and, in some cases, leading market positions in each
of its business units, a good level of business diversity, and our positive
view of management as a prudent business operator. Our view of the company's
financial risk reflects our expectation that Wyndham will maintain captive
finance adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.5x and captive finance adjusted
funds from operations to total debt in the low-20% area or higher over the
economic cycle.
RATINGS LIST
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-3
New Rating
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.
Max $500M (4)(2) comm paper prog A-3
