Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread expanded by 1
basis point (bp) to 194 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread expanded by 1 bp to 618 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened
by 1 bp each to 132 bps and 166 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread remained
flat at 235 bps. The 'BB' spread expanded by 1 bp to 425 bps, the 'B' spread
tightened by 1 bp to 643 bps, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 1 bp to 1,010
bps.
By industry, financial institutions and telecommunications widened by 2 bps
each to 274 bps and 300 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials remained flat
at 270 bps and 276 bps, respectively, and utilities widened by 1 bp to 203
bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower
than both its one-year moving average of 212 bps and its five-year moving
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both
its one-year moving average of 676 bps and its five-year moving average of 752
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
