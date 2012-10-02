Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating its criteria for
assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings, according to a published
article titled "Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings."
(The article is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. and on www.standardandpoors.com, under ratings
criteria.) The criteria apply to issuer credit ratings and issue ratings.
The criteria are designed to provide clarity for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC',
'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings. The number of ratings at these levels has grown
substantially in recent years as a result of the financial crisis and
subsequent recession. In addition, in certain sectors, such as corporate
ratings, the increased use of these ratings reflects greater investor
acceptance of more speculative credits. In order to provide additional clarity
for assigning these ratings, we associate each rating level with a distinct
scenario or set of scenarios.
We expect a limited number of rating changes with most rating changes to occur
within the 'CCC' category. We expect a minimal number of ratings to move to
the 'CCC' category from the 'B' category.
These criteria are effective immediately for all new and outstanding issuer
and issue ratings. We intend to complete our review of issuers and issues
affected within the next six months.
