Overview
-- American Home Mortgage Servicing has good earnings and adequate
leverage, and it should benefit from favorable industry dynamics.
-- However, we believe that the firm's expansion into a dislocated
residential mortgage servicing industry entails significant risks and that the
strong demand for subprime servicing may moderate.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on
American Home Mortgage Servicing.
-- The outlook is stable, balancing the hazards of growth against
favorable industry trends.
Rating Action
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term
counterparty credit rating on American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc. (AHMSI).
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on AHMSI are based on its short operating history,
concentration in subprime mortgage servicing, dependence on wholesale funding,
and operational risks associated with the firm's rapid growth. Good earnings,
adequate leverage, and favorable industry conditions partly offset these
weaknesses. The support that AHMSI has received from its private equity
sponsor and strong elements of its enterprise risk management also support the
rating. As the economy improves, the strong demand for subprime servicing
could moderate, which tempers our overall view of AHMSI's business model.
AHMSI was incorporated as a subprime residential loan servicer in September
2007 when WL Ross & Co. LLC purchased the servicing platform and related
mortgage servicing rights of American Home Mortgage Holdings Inc. as part of
that predecessor company's Chapter 11 proceedings. The firm subsequently began
originating higher-credit-quality, government sponsored entity
(GSE)-conforming mortgage loans with the aim of establishing not only an
additional revenue source, but also an engine for generating servicing rights
when the demand for subprime servicing abates.
AHMSI is exposed to operational risks as it grows its business. The company
has acquired approximately $122 billion in unpaid principal balance of
servicing assets between September 2007 and February 2009 in three large
acquisition transactions. In addition, management intends to ramp up prime
originations. At the same time, the company has taken steps to expand into
other business lines that will complement its servicing arm, including real
estate brokerage services, valuation services, and insurance products.
Although increased diversification could support the rating, the growth
process adds incremental risk.
Regulatory changes could enhance the firm's strategic positions by pushing
banks to scale back residential origination and servicing. The firm's recent
earnings also support the rating.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company will grow fairly
quickly and benefit from strong demand for subprime servicing. We also expect
the company to ramp up its prime originations. An upgrade is unlikely in
2012-2013. As mortgage markets stabilize and the effect of regulatory changes
becomes clearer, we could raise the rating if the company is able to manage
the risks associated with its growth strategy and if it reports stable
earnings and leverage through 2012-2013. Specifically, after markets and the
firm's business mix stabilize, we could upgrade AHMSI if its pretax margins
remain in excess of 25% and its EBITDA coverage of interest (after adjusting
for nonrecourse debt) remains above 2x. We could lower the rating if
operational miscues or poor market conditions result in multiple quarters of
losses, increase recourse leverage, or limit the firm's ability to obtain
servicing advances or warehouse funding for originations.
Ratings List
New Rating
American Home Mortgage Servicing Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
