Overview
-- U.S. tower operator Crown Castle has agreed to acquire rights to about
7,200 T-Mobile USA towers for $2.4 billion in cash.
-- We expect leverage to increase to nearly 8x at the end of 2012, pro
forma for the transaction, and decline modestly to the mid-7x area in 2013.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable from positive
since we no longer expect it to achieve leverage of 7x within our two-year
rating horizon.
-- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including our 'B+'
corporate credit rating;
-- Issue and recovery ratings for Crown and its related entities remain
unchanged at present, but will be re-evaluated when the company outlines a
definitive financing plan for the T-Mobile transaction.
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Crown Castle International Corp. to stable from positive as a result of
the company's announced agreement to acquire rights to T-Mobile's 7,200 towers
in a debt-financed transaction valued at about $2.4 billion. At the same time,
we affirmed all of Crown's ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that there is no longer a one-third
probability of an upgrade given the additional debt associated with the
acquisition. We now expect leverage, including our adjustments for operating
leases, to be nearly 8x as of the end of 2012, pro forma for the EBITDA
contribution from the T-Mobile towers. While we believe that the combination
of contractual rent increases, additional tenant colocation revenues on its
existing towers, and somewhat faster revenue growth on the T-Mobile towers
will contribute to a low- to mid-teen percent increase in EBITDA in 2013, we
don't expect leverage to drop to 7x or below before 2014 at the earliest. Our
positive outlook had incorporated the possibility that Crown's leverage would
improve to 7x or less within our two-year rating horizon, which we no longer
believe is achievable.
The ratings on Crown reflect the company's aggressive financial policy, given
its historical use of debt and excess cash flow to fund large stock
repurchases. As a result, adjusted leverage is high, at about 7x for the 12
months ended June 30, 2012. We anticipate that the company will benefit from
tower leasing revenue growth over the next year due to price increases in its
contracts and the addition of new tenants on its tower sites, which should
contribute to an increase in EBITDA in the mid- to high-single-digit area for
2012 and 2013. The T-Mobile towers, which have a lower tenancy per tower than
Crown's own business, have somewhat higher growth potential, although our
assumption for the addition of tenants on these towers is fairly conservative.
Moreover, given the company's aggressive financial policy, we believe it may
use excess cash flow to repurchase stock rather than repay debt, especially
since it has no near-term maturities.
Crown is one of the largest independent tower operators in the U.S., with a
total portfolio of approximately 24,000 towers, in addition to various
distributed antennae systems. Pro forma for the T-Mobile transaction, the
company will operate a portfolio of over 30,000 towers.
We view the business risk profile as "strong."The business generates cash
flows with a high degree of stability, given the long-term nature of the
wireless carrier contracts and high renewal rates. In addition, there has been
a trend toward longer term contracts in this business and carriers have little
to no flexibility to terminate early without fully honoring the contract.
Typical of the tower leasing industry, the high operating leverage of the
business also contributes to extremely healthy tower gross profit and overall
unadjusted EBITDA margins, which were 74.6% and 62.6%, respectively, for the
second quarter of 2012. A high percentage of the business' EBITDA can
translate into discretionary free cash flow, given very modest maintenance
capital expenditures. However, we expect Crown to use a significant amount of
its discretionary cash flows to continue to repurchase its common stock.
Crown benefits from continued subscriber growth in the wireless communications
industry, which has expanded both in terms of absolute subscribers and
per-subscriber minutes of use. These trends and the need for more coverage and
capacity to accommodate demand have translated into additional tenants leasing
space on existing towers, a trend known as colocation. Moreover, the major
carriers have upgraded their networks to provide higher speed wireless data
capabilities, which in many cases, has required additional tower equipment.
The regional carriers also have increasingly added to their coverage areas to
offer plans competitive with the national players, which, in turn, have
boosted tower leasing revenues.
Crown also benefits from stable monthly cash flows from carriers with
substantial financial resources, including Verizon Wireless and AT&T Mobility.
These long-term contracts have very high renewal rates and average annual rent
increases of 3%. Moreover, the towers have the capacity to support multiple
tenants, providing additional upside to cash flows per tower, particularly
because adding tenants to existing towers involves minimal incremental
operating expense.
Liquidity
We consider Crown's liquidity "adequate." Sources of liquidity include
availability of $1 billion under the revolving credit facility, coupled with
the expectation that the company will generate about $960 million of funds
from operations in 2012. We note that the company has not yet identified a
specific financing plan to fund the T-Mobile acquisition, although our
"adequate" liquidity assessment assumes it will be able to access the capital
markets for the transaction. We may revisit this assessment if the company
delays a financing plan or has difficulty in accessing the market.
We expect that sources of liquidity will provide at least 1.2x coverage of
uses. We also expect Crown will continue to repurchase common stock, as well
as incur capital expenditures for land purchases, tower improvements, and new
tower builds. The company is likely to maintain at least 15% minimum EBITDA
cushion under its 6x total leverage covenant, which does not step down until
March 2014.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, seethe recovery report on Crown, published
Aug. 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. As a result of Crown's acquisition of the leasing
rights to the T-Mobile towers, we expect that its debt to EBITDA will be
nearly 8x for 2012, pro forma for the T-Mobile transaction. We expect this
leverage to decline to the mid-7x area by the end of 2013.
The rating could be raised if we came to expect a leverage reduction to 7x or
lower on a sustained basis, which could occur if EBITDA increases at around a
13% rate in 2013 rather than the low- to mid-teen percent area we currently
assume in our base-case scenario. Conversely, and less likely, in our view, we
could lower the rating if Crown were to become more aggressive in its
financial policy such that it used debt to repurchase stock for in excess of
$5 billion, since this would increase leverage to the 10x area.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Crown Castle International Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Crown Castle International Corp.
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
CC Holdings GS V LLC
Crown Castle GS III Corp.
Senior Secured BB
Recovery Rating 1
Crown Castle Operating Co.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 4
