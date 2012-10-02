Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings rates at 'A-' Western Massachusetts Electric Co.'s
(WMECo) $150 million issuance of 3.50% senior unsecured notes, Series F due
Sept. 15, 2021.
Proceeds will be used to repay short-term borrowings, and for general corporate
purposes. The notes will rank on parity in right of payment with all of WMECo's
existing and future senior unsecured debt. The Rating Outlook for WMECo is
Stable.
Stable Credit Profile: The rating of WMECo reflects the low-risk nature of its
regulated transmission and distribution operations, which deliver consistent
cash flow metrics due in large part to balanced regulatory treatment. The rating
also takes into consideration the support and improved funding capabilities of a
stronger parent company profile following the merger of Northeast Utilities (IDR
rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) and NSTAR LLC (formerly NSTAR, IDR
rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook).
Financial metrics are consistent with Fitch guidelines for the rating and risk
profile. Fitch forecasts WMECo's EBITDA to interest to come in above 5 times (x)
and FFO to debt to range between 14%-18% through 2014. Projected credit measures
include merger-related regulatory conditions such as a one-time non-recoverable
$3 million customer rate credit and a 44-month base distribution rate freeze.
Utility financial metrics improved substantially following a 2011 distribution
rate case settlement. As such, Fitch expects further improvement as transmission
projects come on-line. WMECo will derive approximately 60%-70% of EBITDA from
transmission starting following completion of projects in 2013. The ability to
realize cost savings and control other costs will be critical to maintaining
utility credit quality during the distribution rate freeze period.
Balanced Regulatory Treatment: Fitch views the inclusion of distribution rate
order features as supportive of credit quality. These features include a revenue
decoupling mechanism, pension trackers, timely recovery of costs related to fuel
supply, energy efficiency and storms.
Liquidity Position and Funding Needs: Fitch considers WMECo's liquidity position
adequate. Total available borrowing capacity on the $400 million joint operating
company bank credit facility at June 30, 2012 was $165 million.
In July of this year, Northeast Utilities replaced a combined $1.15 billion in
borrowing capacity with a new $1.15 billion five-year bank credit facility at NU
that will expire in July 2017. Northeast Utilities concurrently terminated the
$400 million joint operating company bank credit facility, on which they were
named a borrower and had a borrowing sub-limit of $200 million. The WMECo
sub-limit on the new $1.15 billion bank credit facility is $300 million.
Utility funding needs are moderate, with near-term debt re-financings of $55
million in 2013 and $50 million in 2015. WMECo's five-year capital plan of
approximately $750 million is focused primarily on transmission system
improvements and reliability projects.
Negative Rating Action Trigger:
--An inability to manage costs during the base distribution rate freeze period
could negatively affect WMECo's financial position and put pressure on the
ratings.
--An inability to earn an adequate and timely return on invested capital.
Positive Rating Action Trigger:
--Fitch does not envision positive rating actions for WMECo at this time.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16,
2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies