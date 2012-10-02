(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct. 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' foreign and local currency
IDR's of Empresas CMPC (CMPC). Fitch has also affirmed the 'AA (cl)'
long-term and F1+ (cl) short-term national scale ratings of CMPC, as well as its
Primera Clase Nivel 1 (cl) equity rating. In conjunction with these rating
actions, Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB+' foreign currency IDR of Inversiones CMPC
and its 'AA (cl)' long-term and F1+ (cl) short-term national scale ratings.
Fitch has also affirmed the following debt issuance and debt programs of
Inversiones CMPC as follows:
--Senior unsecured foreign currency debt at 'BBB+'
--National scale local currency debt programs at 'AA (cl)
--Senior unsecured long-term debt denominated in Chilean pesos at 'AA (cl)'
--Commercial paper denominated in Chilean pesos at 'AA (cl)' and 'F1+(cl)'
Inversiones CMPC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empresas CMPC (CMPC) and is
incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted limited liability company. All
of Inversiones CMPC's debt is unconditionally guaranteed by CMPC. Its ratings
have been linked to those of CMPC through Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage Criteria.
The Rating Outlook of CMPC and Inversiones CMPC remains Stable.
CMPC's credit ratings reflect the company's strong business position and sound
financial profile. The ratings also take into consideration CMPC's consistently
conservative financial philosophy, strong market positions and large forestry
holdings. During the LTM ended June 30, 2012, CMPC generated USD924 million of
EBITDA. This figure compares with USD1.1 billion of cash and marketable
securities and USD3.8 billion of total debt at the end of June. CMPC's net
debt-to-LTM EBITDA ratio was 2.9 times (x), while its FFO fixed charge coverage
ratio was 5.2x. These credit metrics are weaker than the average ratios
maintained by the company during the previous five years of 2.4x and 8.9x,
respectively.
Fitch expects CMPC's metrics to remain weaker than historical levels during 2012
and 2013 due to low pulp prices. CMPC's financials should not be under the same
degree of pressure as many of its peers due to its product and market
diversification. Market pulp is CMPC's most important product, accounting for
about 40% of EBITDA during LTM ended on June 30, 2012.
CMPC is the leading tissue producer in several markets in Latin America and has
an important position in various paper products within Chile. CMPC's position in
these markets is strong due to the strong brand equity of its products, its low
production cost structure, and strong distribution network. During 2012 and
2013, Fitch forecasts GDP growth rates of 3.4% and 4.2% in Latin America. This
level of growth should drive demand for CMPC's tissue and paper products in
these markets and lead to a favorable pricing environment.
Liquidity is manageable for CMPC. Debt amortizations total USD67 million for the
balance of 2012, USD330 million in 2013, USD413 million in 2014 and USD559
million in 2015. The pulp and paper operations of CMPC are supported by its
ownership of more than one million hectares of land in Chile, Argentina and
Brazil. CMPC has developed approximately 670,000 hectares of hardwood and
softwood plantations. The land and plantations have an accounting value of
approximately $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2012. A portion of these plantations
could easily be monetized by CMPCto generate cash, if needed.
A rating upgrade for CMPC is not likely in the near future, as capital
expenditures are anticipated to be high. The management of CMPC is expected to
request approval from its Board of Directors in the near-term for the
construction of a brownfield pulp expansion project in Brazil (Guaiba II pulp
mill). This project consists of new pulp mill capable of producing 1.3 million
tons per year of BEKP. As part of this project, CMPC acquired 40,000 hectares of
hardwood plantations in Brazil for USD300 million during September.
Factors that could lead to consideration of a Negative Outlook or downgrade
include a change of management's strategy with regard to the relatively
conservative capital structure the company has maintained. Fitch expects that if
the pulp project goes ahead, CMPC will finance part of this project with a
capital increase to lessen pressure on credit metrics. If market conditions
remain weak and CMPC doesn't issue equity to fund a portion of the project, a
negative rating action is likely.
Fitch currently rates CMPC and Inversiones CMPC as follows:
CMPC
-- Long-term local and foreign currency IDRs 'BBB+';
--National scale rating long-term 'AA (cl)';
--National scale rating short-term 'F1+ (cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Inversiones CMPC
--Foreign currency long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--National scale rating long-term 'AA (cl)';
--National scale rating short-term 'F1+ (cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Fitch, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Coeymans
Director
+56-2-499-3312
Committee Chairperson
Rina Jarufe
Senior Director
+56-2-499-3310
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
