Oct. 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telefonica Chile S.A.'s
ratings as follows:
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(cl)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(cl)';
--Local bonds series L, F, N and M at 'AA(cl)';
--Equity rating at 'level 4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Telefonica Chile's ratings reflect its leading position in the Chilean fixed
telecommunications market, solid financial profile and strong operating cash
flow generation. The ratings also incorporate a strong competitive environment,
low regulatory risk, weaknesses in local traffic and the policy of returning
cash to shareholders. Telefonica Chile's strong brand equity, leading position
and operational experience should allow it to maintain a strong cash flow
generation and financial profile with relatively stable leverage levels, despite
competitive challenges.
Additionally, the ratings take into account ownership by Telefonica S.A. (TEF;
rated 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). In the event that Fitch
downgrades TEF by one notch, Fitch believes that Telefonica Chile ratings can
stay at 'BBB+' provided they keep its financial policies unchanged and TEF
liquidity position remains manageable.
However future multiple notch downgrades of TEF are likely to pressure
Telefonica Chile's ratings. The majority ownership by TEF, in Fitch's opinion,
benefits Telefonica Chile in the form of operating efficiencies related to
economies of scale, cost and administrative efficiencies between Telefonica
Chile, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch) and its
parent in Spain.
Stable EBITDA:
Fitch expects stable EBITDA during 2012. Revenue growth in future years from
broadband and pay-tv should continue to compensate for revenue losses in
traditional voice services resulting in stable EBITDA levels and margins. Steady
revenues, cost efficiencies and expense savings may lead to minor improvements
on EBITDA margins over the next few years.
High Capex Limits FCF:
High capital expenditures and dividend payment should limit FCF. However
expectations on capex over the year ranging between CLP160 billion and CLP180
billion are lower than what Fitch anticipated over the past. Investments should
be mainly focused on broadband, pay television services as well as network
upgrades.
Telefonica Chile's strategy is centered in increasing broadband accesses, with
bundle offerings that include voice and pay television services. This strategy
contemplates increased investments to offer higher speeds and should mitigate
declines in lines in service (LIS), control churn and increase loyalty within
its customers.
Low Regulatory Risk:
Fitch believes the regulatory environment for Telefonica Chile has improved over
the past few years. In January 2009, the antitrust authority liberalized fixed
and variable charges for local services and public telephony. In addition the
tariff decree for the 2009-2014 period continues to regulate the interconnection
and local access charges. Telefonica Chile's regulated tariff services are
approximately 7% of revenues, which favorably compares with 50% in 2004.
Number portability has not been material for Telefonica Chile since its
introduction in December of 2011. This has resulted in a net balance on LIS
ports to other companies of 19 thousand out of the 68 thousand LIS decline
during the first half of 2012.
Revenues of fixed telecommunications declined 6% in first half-2012 vis-?-vis
2011. However, PAY-TV revenues increased 44% over the same period, which more
than offset the revenue decline of fixed telecommunications. Telefonica Chile
continues to face competitive challenges especially in traditional voice
services. However the strategy of bundling services should mitigate this effect
as approximately 70% of residential LIS are under bundled offerings.
Sound Financial Profile:
Telefonica Chile's ratings take into account the expectation that total debt to
EBITDA ratio should remain at or below 2.0 times (x) over the long term, with
positive free cash flow generation. Fitch views the policy of uses of cash flow
generation is as most integral to maintaining a conservative financial profile,
followed by making necessary investments and then returning the excess cash flow
to shareholders.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, FFO adjusted leverage was 1.4x and total
debt to EBITDA was 1.3x. For this same period FFO net adjusted leverage and net
debt to EBITDA both end up at 1.0x. Coverage ratios of FFO interest coverage and
EBITDA to gross interest were 13.6x and 14.0x.
Fitch expects Telefonica Chile to pay with cash and marketable securities of
CLP98 billion as of June 30, 2012 the maturity of CLP60 billion coming due in
October of 2012. Fitch also expects Telefonica Chile to refinance in advance
upcoming maturities of the next few years. Telefonica Chile indebtedness after
considering hedges totaled CLP356 billion at the end of second quarter-2012.
Debt is primarily composed of CLP165 billion in syndicated loans, CLP210 billion
in local bonds, CLP3 billion in capital leases and a gain of CLP22 billion in
hedges of principal. All the debt is denominated in local currency after hedges
and 42% has a floating interest rate. Fitch expects that as interest rates
increases, Telefonica Chile should continue to increase the proportion of debt
with fixed rates by using hedges.
Key Rating Drivers:
Factors that may precipitate a negative rating action or Outlook revision to
Negative includes multiple notch downgrades of parent company Telefonica
S.A.(rated 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook). Another potential credit negative
would be if Telefonica Chile's operating performance deteriorates rapidly due
to competition, convergence of services or regulation that results in a
sustained increase in leverage over 2.0x. Conversely, positive factors to credit
quality includes reducing and maintaining a long term leverage of total debt to
EBITDA of 1.0x or below, increase in FCF and broader service revenue
diversification.
