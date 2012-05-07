(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- In March 2012, Sweden-based exchange and clearing company NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB set up three clearing funds, thereby strengthening its financial safeguards and aligning itself with more usual industry practices by mutualizing risk among its clearing members. -- In addition, the company has embarked on a complete overhaul of its collateral management framework, which will limit its dependence on custodians which are also clearing members. -- We are revising our outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating on the company to stable from negative and affirming the long- and short-term ratings at 'A+/A-1'. -- The outlook reflects our expectation that the company will complete the overhaul of its collateral management framework and that its cash flow will remain strong due to its leading position in the Nordic region's cash and derivatives markets. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on its long-term issuer credit rating on Sweden-based exchange and clearing company NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB (OMX STO) to stable from negative. At the time, we affirmed the 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings. Rationale On March 1, 2012, OMX STO overhauled its financial safeguards by putting in place three clearing funds: a first for commodities (EUR76 million), a second for financials (Swedish krona 675 million), and a third, mutualizing risks between commodities and financials (SEK202 million). To a large extent, new clearing fund contributions by members have replaced OMX STO's synthetic capital, constituted of external and internal credit insurance facilities. In particular, members' contributions have replaced capital held at OMX Capital Insurance AG (a subsidiary of OMX AB, OMX STO's immediate parent), which is no longer part of the regulatory capital structure. Overall, OMX STO's total regulatory capital is virtually unchanged, at SEK2,250 million, from its level at year-end 2011. Of this, SEK1,800 million has been allocated as clearing capital, SEK300 million for operational risk, and SEK150 million for "other" risk such as treasury risk. However, the proportion of synthetic capital has been substantially reduced to 16% (as of March 2012) from 68% before the clearing funds were created. We view this reduced reliance on synthetic capital, which we regard as of lower quality than paid-in funds, as positive. We further regard the resulting mutualization of risk as demonstrating stronger member support for OMX STO's clearing services. In addition, to further strengthen OMX STO's financial resources, the company has introduced a so-called "assessment power", under which its clearing members must commit to replenish the clearing funds for commodities and financials within 10 days if the funds are eroded by the default of one or several clearing members. In our opinion, OMX STO now compares favorably with its peers in most respects, with margins and clearing capital (SEK100 million of OMX STO's own capital, part of the remaining external credit insurance facility [SEK150 million], and the three clearing funds) providing sufficient resources to cope with the default of the largest two clearing members at a 99.9% confidence level. On top of its regulatory capital, at end-March 2012, OMX STO had a strong cushion of SEK1,204 million of "free" tangible total equity (excluding own equity already allocated to regulatory capital). In addition, OMX STO has launched a complete overhaul of its collateral management framework, which it expects to complete by the end of 2012. Within the new framework, clearing members will directly pledge margin collateral in cash or securities accounts in the name of OMX STO in lieu of accounts in the name of Swedish custodians as is currently the case. This should ensure that margins are immediately and directly available to OMX STO for liquidation in the event that any clearing member defaults. We view this development as positive as it will reduce OMX STO's exposure to large Swedish custodians, which are also the largest clearing members. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will complete the overhaul of its collateral management framework, and that its cash flow will remain strong due to its leading position in the Nordic region's cash and derivatives markets. We also expect that OMX STO will maintain its solid base of free tangible equity, as well as what we regard as a high standard of risk management. We view OMX STO as "core" to its ultimate parent, The NASDAQ OMX Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/--). The rating on OMX STO is three notches above the group credit profile of (bbb+), which is the maximum that we allow under our group rating methodology criteria (see "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions", published Nov. 9, 2011 on RatingsDirect). As a consequence, a downgrade of The NASDAQ OMX Group would most probably lead to a downgrade of OMX STO. In addition, we could downgrade OMX STO if we perceive that the company's prospects in terms of financial performance and funding become more dependent on The NASDAQ OMX Group than at present. This could occur, in particular, if The NASDAQ OMX Group were to renege on a capital policy capping dividends at 90% of adjusted net income or if it were to load external debt onto OMX STO to finance acquisitions. An upgrade of OMX STO could occur only if we were to upgrade The NASDAQ OMX Group. Related Criteria And Research -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)