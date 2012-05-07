Overview -- On April 20, 2012, Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM) announced losses higher than what we expected for 2011. Higher-than-anticipated credit risk charges largely explain this loss. -- We consider that NKBM's risk position has weakened because we expect that the credit quality of NKBM's corporate portfolio will continue to deteriorate in 2012. -- Consequently, we have lowered our unsolicited public information (pi) rating on NKBM to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. -- We continue to consider that NKBM has high systemic importance in Slovenia and that the Slovenian authorities are supportive to the domestic banking system. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited public information (pi) rating on Slovenia-based bank Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM) to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. We usually do not use outlooks nor add modifiers (+ or -) to pi ratings. Rationale Our downgrade reflects our opinion that NKBM's risk position has weakened. The bank's asset quality will likely continue to deteriorate in 2012 and weaken its financial profile. In addition, NKBM announced on April 20, 2012, a consolidated loss of EUR83 million for full-year 2011, which exceeds our expectations. The loss is essentially due to a sharp increase in cost of risk. NKBM's new loan loss provisions to average customer loans jumped to 400 basis points (bps) in 2011 from 190 bps in 2010 and 2009. The deterioration in the credit quality of corporate borrowers, notably in the construction and real estate sectors, largely explains the rise in NKBM's nonperforming loans (NPLs) to 15.4 % in 2011 from 12.8% in 2010. Because the corporate sector's debt leverage tends to be high in Slovenia, the number of corporate bankruptcies is rising. Moreover, the weaker economic climate in 2012 could contribute to declines in corporate credit quality. Therefore, we anticipate that NKBM's NPLs will continue to rise in 2012 and stand at about 17%. This will, in our view, force NKBM to accelerate its reserving efforts given that its 67% coverage of NPLs by reserves is currently only adequate, in our view. We anticipate that NKBL will post another loss in 2012, although smaller than the one in 2011. In addition, NKBM unexpectedly announced its 2011 restated accounts, including the EUR83 million loss, shortly after the official earnings release. We also note that the president of NKBM's management board resigned in February 2012. We view NKBM's capitalization as a neutral rating factor. We believe our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) before adjustments for NKBM will remain above 6.0% in 2012 (compared with 6.3% at year-end 2011), because the low credit demand in Slovenia, notably in the corporate segment, is leading to declining risk-weighted assets in our calculations. Still, we consider NKBM's earnings capacity to be weak. The deleveraging process underway at Slovenian banks will also likely impede revenue generation generally in the sector for at least two years. Funding and liquidity continue to be a neutral rating factor. NKBM's funding profile continues to compare favorably with Slovenian peers', with a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 100%. The bank's liquidity should benefit from an adequate share of liquid assets and moderate wholesale debt redemptions in the next two years. NKBM's business position is also a neutral rating factor, balancing a strong competitive position in Slovenia and a universal banking business model with concentration risk in a small country. We continue to classify NKBM as a bank with high systemic importance in Slovenia (Republic of Slovenia, A+/Negative/A-1), a country we view as supportive toward its banking sector according to our criteria. This is because NKBM is the largest bank in the country, with a market share in loans and deposits of around 12%. Given NKBM's now weaker stand-alone credit profile, however, the likelihood of extraordinary government support NKBM if needed is no longer sufficient to maintain the pi rating in the investment-grade category. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded To From Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (Unsolicited Ratings) Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBpi/--/-- BBBpi/--/-- This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used.