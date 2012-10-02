Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to bank bonds
corresponding to the following series of New York City Municipal Water Finance
Authority's (NYW) water and sewer revenue bonds in the event any bonds of the
series are converted to bank bonds in the future:
--$50,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-1 adjustable rate bonds;
--$150,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-2 adjustable rate bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating is being assigned in connection with the execution of two separate
standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) under which each of the following banks
provide liquidity support for a separate subseries: PNC Bank, National
Association (PNC, rated 'A+/F1' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) for the series
AA-1 bonds; and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., acting through its New
York Branch (BTMU, 'A-/F1'; Stable Outlook), for the series AA-2 bonds effective
Oct. 4, 2012. Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in
the SBPA it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank
bonds does not have a material impact on the long-term credit rating.U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria2012 Water and Sewer Medians2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector