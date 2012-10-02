Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to bank bonds corresponding to the following series of New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority's (NYW) water and sewer revenue bonds in the event any bonds of the series are converted to bank bonds in the future: --$50,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-1 adjustable rate bonds; --$150,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-2 adjustable rate bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating is being assigned in connection with the execution of two separate standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) under which each of the following banks provide liquidity support for a separate subseries: PNC Bank, National Association (PNC, rated 'A+/F1' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) for the series AA-1 bonds; and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., acting through its New York Branch (BTMU, 'A-/F1'; Stable Outlook), for the series AA-2 bonds effective Oct. 4, 2012. Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the SBPA it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on the long-term credit rating.U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria2012 Water and Sewer Medians2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector