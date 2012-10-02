Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to bank bonds corresponding to the following series of New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority's (NYW) water and sewer revenue bonds in the event any bonds of the series are converted to bank bonds in the future: -$200,000,000 water and sewer system second general resolution revenue bonds, adjustable rate fiscal 2006 subseries AA-1A and AA-1B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating is being assigned in connection with the extension of an existing standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided severally by State Street Bank and Trust Company (rated 'A+'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) and California State Teachers' Retirement System (rated 'AA+'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) effective Oct. 4, 2012. Fitch has reviewed the terms governing bank bonds specified in the SBPA and believes that the incremental risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on the enterprise system revenue bonds' long-term credit rating. For more information on Fitch's long-term rating on NYW, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates New York City Muni Water Finance Authority's $458MM Revs 'AA+' dated June 15, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (Aug. 3, 2012); --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria 2012 Water and Sewer Medians 2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector