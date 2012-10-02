Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on bonds issued by
Milwaukee, Wisconsin (the city):
--$59.1 million sewer system revenue bonds, series 2001, 2003-S4 and 2011-S1 at
'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net revenues of the city's sewerage system (the system)
and a mortgage lien on the system. Additionally, the city has pledged any
legally available funds, subject to annual appropriation, to subsidize any
revenue shortfall. However, the city will not be obligated to make such an
appropriation over and above the reasonable cost and value of services rendered
to the city.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED FINANCES DRIVE STABLE OUTLOOK: System financial performance has
improved in the last couple of years. Most notably, balance sheet resources rose
to 370 days cash in 2011 compared to $0 as recently as 2009. Historically, the
sewer rating was supported by the city's pledge, subject to annual
appropriation, to fund any debt service shortfall. With the system's improved
financial profile, the rating and Stable Outlook principally reflect system
operations.
LIMITED OPERATIONS: System operations are limited, consisting of collection and
conveyance of sanitary and stormwater flows, with flows conveyed to the
Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMWD, general obligation bonds rated
'AAA', Stable Outlook by Fitch) for treatment.
MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Given the system's limited function, capital needs are
manageable and largely flexible, focusing on repair and replacement needs.
RISING DEBT: Debt levels are moderate but are expected to escalate somewhat over
the next several years. Positively, amortization is above average.
REGIONAL ECONOMIC ENGINE AND EMPLOYMENT CENTER: Milwaukee serves as the economic
engine for the surrounding region. While the greater Milwaukee area has seen a
measure of economic recovery, the city center exhibits persistent economic
stress.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE
CONTINUED FINANCIAL GAINS: Ongoing improvement of the system's financial profile
coupled with a greater use of pay-go capital financing would be viewed
favorably.
CREDIT PROFILE
IMPROVED FINANCES DRIVE OUTLOOK CHANGE
As late as 2009, the system maintained no liquidity despite solid debt service
coverage (DSC) and annual cash flows. The weak balance sheet limited the rating
level and as a result, the rating has been based on the annual appropriation
pledge of the city to ensure 1.0x DSC. However, over the last couple of years
the system's financial profile has improved overall as annual rate hikes and
cost control measures have generally outpaced escalation in debt service costs.
Of significant improvement, beginning in 2010 days cash jumped to a solid 388
days and remained strong for 2011 at 370 days. For 2011, total DSC and excess
cash flow performance also remained favorable at 1.7x and 151% of annual
depreciation expenses, respectively. While no financial projections were
provided with Fitch's current review, Fitch expects that financial metrics will
remain relatively similar over the next several years or possibly even improve,
based on planned capital expenditures, limited escalation in operating costs,
and assuming the city moves forward with planned 8% annual rate hikes. With the
improvement in system financial metrics, the rating will now be based on system
fundamentals as opposed to the city's DSC appropriation backstop.
LIMITED OPERATIONS WITH MANAGEABLE CAPITAL DEMANDS
The system serves the city and is generally a collection and conveyance system,
consisting of combined, sanitary and storm sewers and other facilities necessary
to collect wastewater flows and stormwater runoff. Sewer flows collected by the
system are conveyed to the MMSD for treatment. Given the system's narrow
operations and largely built-out service territory, capital needs are focused to
a significant extent on repair and replacement of existing pipes and structures.
The capital program for 2012-2017 totals a manageable $255 million, or around
$42 million annually. The bulk of capital financing is expected to come from
annual borrowings of around $37 million (87% of all capital sources), which will
lead to an escalation in debt ratios through the forecast period. Currently,
system debt ratios are generally below comparably rated credits but are expected
to rise to above average by 2017. However, the city maintains flexibility in the
timing and scope of its capital expenditures, has fairly rapid debt amortization
compared to utilities nationwide (100% of principal matures within 20 years),
and existing cash flows exceed annual depreciation expenses, which could
possibly allow for a ramp-up of pay-go spending in the future.
REGIONAL ECONOMIC ENGINE AND EMPLOYMENT CENTER
Milwaukee, the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, encompasses a 97 square
mile area located adjacent to Lake Michigan, 90 miles north of Chicago. The city
serves as the economic engine for the surrounding region and has a fairly
diverse economic and employment base, despite lingering economic stress. The
local economy maintains an above-average reliance upon manufacturing, although
the sector's share of total employment has declined markedly from pre-recession
levels.
The city's unemployment rate remains elevated at a seasonally unadjusted rate of
11.4% in July, well in excess of the state and national rates of 7.4% and 8.6%,
respectively. The rate of 11.4% represents an improvement from the 11.7%
recorded in July 2011, but this is largely due to the losses in the labor force
exceeding the losses in employment. In contrast, the unemployment profile for
the combined statistical area, representing Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, is
materially stronger with a July 2012 unemployment rate of 8.3%.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
