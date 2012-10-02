Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 12
bonds issued from Rhode Island Student Loan Authority on CreditWatch with
positive implications (see list). These bonds were issued pursuant to the 2004
Trust Indenture and are backed by a collateral pool of private student loans.
We placed the ratings on the bonds on CreditWatch positive to reflect our view
of the increase in credit enhancement. In January 2012, the issuer executed an
amendment that changed the parity (a ratio of assets to liabilities) ratio
required in order for the trust to release excess cash at the bottom of the
waterfall back to the issuer to 117% from 103%. Additionally, the consent of
the bond insurer, AMBAC, is required for the issuer to be able to release
funds. The total reported parity has increased to 122% in June 2012 from 113%
in June 2010.
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next 90 days and
then take any further rating actions that we consider appropriate.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE
Rhode Island Student Loan Authority
US$100 mil student loan program revenue bonds series 2004-A
Class/series CUSIP Rating
To From
2004-A2 762315GH6 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
2004-A3 762315GR4 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
2004-A3 762315GS2 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
2004-A3 762315GT0 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
2004-A3 762315GU7 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
2004-A3 762315GV5 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
2004-A3 762315GW3 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
Rhode Island Student Loan Authority
US$100 mil student loan program revenue bonds series 2006
Class/series CUSIP Rating
To From
Series 1 762315HA0 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
Series 2 762315HB8 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
Series 3 762315GX1 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
Series 3 762315GY9 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)
Series 3 762315GZ6 A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)