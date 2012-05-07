May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to DISH DBS Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2022. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. DISH DBS Corp. is the main subsidiary of Englewood, Colo.-based satellite TV provider DISH Network Corp. (DISH). The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The ratings are based on preliminary documentation and are subject to review of final documents. DISH did not disclose the size of the offerings. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on parent DISH remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on DISH, published April 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST DISH Network Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- Ratings Assigned DISH DBS Corp. Senior Unsecured Notes due 2017 & 2022 BB- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.