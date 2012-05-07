May 7 - Fitch Ratings today published a Special Report on the challenges
facing France.
The election of the Socialist party candidate, Francois Hollande, as President
of the French Republic does not have implications for France's 'AAA' rating,
currently on Negative Outlook. Nonetheless, his electoral victory marks an
important change in the leadership of France and Europe. However, the new
President faces the same challenges as his predecessor: strengthening fiscal
credibility; boosting France's medium-term growth potential; and dealing with
the eurozone crisis.
Fitch affirmed France's 'AAA' sovereign rating on 16 December 2011 and revised
the rating Outlook to Negative. In the absence of material shocks, the Outlook
is unlikely to be resolved until 2013. The review of France's sovereign credit
fundamentals will incorporate developments in the eurozone crisis and the
economic and public finance risks it poses to France, as well as its latest
assessment of the economic outlook and prospects for reducing public debt over
the medium term.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
France - The Challenges Ahead