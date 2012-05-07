(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ranking on Credito Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM,
E.N.R. to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE as a construction loan servicer for the
Mexican market.
-- We affirmed our AVERAGE ranking on the company as a residential
mortgage loan servicer for the Mexican market.
-- We also revised our outlooks to negative from stable and our financial
position to Insufficient.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) May 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today lowered its ranking on Credito Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V.
SOFOM, E.N.R. (CI) as a construction loan servicer and affirmed its AVERAGE
ranking on the company as a residential mortgage servicer for the Mexican
market. At the same time, we revised our outlooks for both categories to
negative from stable and revised our financial position to Insufficient from
Sufficient.
We lowered our ranking on CI as a construction loan servicer to BELOW AVERAGE
from AVERAGE because we have observed that, as of March 2012, defaults within
its construction loan portfolio had risen to 56% (as a percentage of loans
that have been delinquent for more than 90 days).
CI has comprehensive collection procedures; however, given the slowdown in the
mortgage sector, we believe CI's collection strategies were not efficient
enough to contain the deterioration within the construction portfolio,
particularly with respect to the loans originated before 2009. In addition, we
believe CI can improve its reporting capabilities to deliver information and
reports in a more timely manner, as highlighted by the company's untimely
delivery of information Standard & Poor's required for its analysis.
The affirmed ranking for residential loan servicing reflects our belief that
CI has adequate standards for loan boarding, document tracking, and payment
processing, complemented by comprehensive effective residential collection
procedures that enable the company to maintain adequate portfolio performance
that corresponds with our AVERAGE ranking.
The overall ranking actions are supported by our AVERAGE subranking for
management and organization, which reflects the new management's adequate
industrial experience, the company's solid organizational structure, and its
automated and secured IT platform that support servicer requirements. The
subranking is limited by the high employee turnover rate, the lack of internal
audits for collections areas, and a training program that is generally
available only to select employees. The overall ranking is also supported by
our subranking for loan administration, which we lowered to BELOW AVERAGE from
AVERAGE.
Our servicer rankings and servicer analysis incorporate the financial
position, which can be regarded only as Sufficient or Insufficient. We
typically rely on a Standard & Poor's counterparty credit rating to assess a
servicer's financial position. In cases where the servicer is not rated, as in
the case of CI, we perform an assessment based on information provided to us
by the company, and we incorporate any public information we deem relevant.
We revised our financial assessment to Insufficient because of the company's
mounting nonperforming assets (delinquent and non performing loans, plus
foreclosed assets, plus restructured loans), low earning potential in the
short term, deteriorating financial standing, and minimal growth prospects.
In light of the revised financial position and CI's servicer's rankings, we
have removed the company from our Select Servicer List in accordance with our
criteria (see "Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List," published April 19, 2009).
OUTLOOK
We revised our outlooks to negative from stable because we believe that CI's
weak financial position may negatively affect its capability as a servicer,
particularly because we have observed a continued deterioration of performance
within both of its serviced portfolios. We also note the potential for
operational faults, which are more likely to occur as a company's financial
position continues to weaken, as we have observed with respect to other
servicers.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)