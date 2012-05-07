(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ranking on Credito Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE as a construction loan servicer for the Mexican market.

-- We affirmed our AVERAGE ranking on the company as a residential mortgage loan servicer for the Mexican market.

-- We also revised our outlooks to negative from stable and our financial position to Insufficient. MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) May 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ranking on Credito Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (CI) as a construction loan servicer and affirmed its AVERAGE ranking on the company as a residential mortgage servicer for the Mexican market. At the same time, we revised our outlooks for both categories to negative from stable and revised our financial position to Insufficient from Sufficient. We lowered our ranking on CI as a construction loan servicer to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE because we have observed that, as of March 2012, defaults within its construction loan portfolio had risen to 56% (as a percentage of loans that have been delinquent for more than 90 days). CI has comprehensive collection procedures; however, given the slowdown in the mortgage sector, we believe CI's collection strategies were not efficient enough to contain the deterioration within the construction portfolio, particularly with respect to the loans originated before 2009. In addition, we believe CI can improve its reporting capabilities to deliver information and reports in a more timely manner, as highlighted by the company's untimely delivery of information Standard & Poor's required for its analysis. The affirmed ranking for residential loan servicing reflects our belief that CI has adequate standards for loan boarding, document tracking, and payment processing, complemented by comprehensive effective residential collection procedures that enable the company to maintain adequate portfolio performance that corresponds with our AVERAGE ranking. The overall ranking actions are supported by our AVERAGE subranking for management and organization, which reflects the new management's adequate industrial experience, the company's solid organizational structure, and its automated and secured IT platform that support servicer requirements. The subranking is limited by the high employee turnover rate, the lack of internal audits for collections areas, and a training program that is generally available only to select employees. The overall ranking is also supported by our subranking for loan administration, which we lowered to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE. Our servicer rankings and servicer analysis incorporate the financial position, which can be regarded only as Sufficient or Insufficient. We typically rely on a Standard & Poor's counterparty credit rating to assess a servicer's financial position. In cases where the servicer is not rated, as in the case of CI, we perform an assessment based on information provided to us by the company, and we incorporate any public information we deem relevant. We revised our financial assessment to Insufficient because of the company's mounting nonperforming assets (delinquent and non performing loans, plus foreclosed assets, plus restructured loans), low earning potential in the short term, deteriorating financial standing, and minimal growth prospects. In light of the revised financial position and CI's servicer's rankings, we have removed the company from our Select Servicer List in accordance with our criteria (see "Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List," published April 19, 2009). OUTLOOK We revised our outlooks to negative from stable because we believe that CI's weak financial position may negatively affect its capability as a servicer, particularly because we have observed a continued deterioration of performance within both of its serviced portfolios. We also note the potential for operational faults, which are more likely to occur as a company's financial position continues to weaken, as we have observed with respect to other servicers. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)