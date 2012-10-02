Oct 2 (The following statement was released by the rating
NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on
the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and country ceiling of Bolivia: --Long-term
foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; --Short-term foreign currency
IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Country ceiling upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Bolivia's upgrade reflects the country's strengthened external buffers, improved
sovereign debt profile and greater diversification of financing sources, which
provide ample flexibility to cope with commodity cycles and adverse domestic and
external shocks. In addition, increasing public investment levels could support
growth momentum over the forecast period. The country's relatively high
commodity dependence in terms of fiscal and external accounts as well as weaker
GDP per capita and human development indicators represent weaknesses for the
sovereign's credit profile. In addition, regulatory uncertainty, nationalization
risks, social conflicts and institutional capacity constraints continue weighing
on private investment and government policy effectiveness. International
reserves covered 50% of GDP, 14 months of current external payments and 4x
foreign currency deposits in the banking sector in 2011, mitigating risks
related to commodity dependence, moderate albeit declining financial
dollarization and limited exchange rate flexibility. Bolivia could record the
largest international liquidity ratio and the strongest net sovereign external
creditor position among 'BB'-rated sovereigns through 2014. The initiative to
use USD1.2 billion, 9% of net international reserves, to finance
industrialization and productive projects by public enterprises is not likely to
have a material impact on external solvency indicators due to its relatively
limited size in relation to net international reserves presently totaling
USD13.4bn. Further transfers of international reserves are not presently
programed, but cannot be discounted. Economic activity accelerated 5.2% in 2011
from 4.1% in 2010, raising the country's five-year average (4.7%) growth above
the 'BB' median (3.7%). Rising hydrocarbons production, still favorable
commodity prices and increased total public investment could further enhance
growth performance. General government debt fell to 32% in 2011 and could drop
below 30% by 2014 driven by primary fiscal surpluses and higher economic growth.
The authorities prudently used part of the commodity windfall to redeem
high-yielding obligations and improved the currency and maturity composition of
domestic debt through liability management operations. Bolivia's developing
local market, broad access to multilateral support and expected issuance of
global bonds increase the sovereign's financing flexibility. Bolivia's ratings
incorporate its moderate inflation record, declining dollarization, healthy
banking system and stable currency regime. However, accommodative policies,
rapid credit growth and rising real estate prices, if sustained, could increase
vulnerabilities in the broader financial system. Fitch also notes that there is
lack of transparency on the health of unregulated financial institutions which
poses risks of contingent liabilities to the sovereign. Regulatory uncertainty,
state intervention and a relatively poor business environment limit increased
private investment, especially in the development of new hydrocarbon reserves.
The country approved a new constitution in 2009 but has yet to upgrade the legal
frameworks, especially in key sectors of the economy such as hydrocarbons,
mining, banking and public enterprises. Increased social conflicts over the use
and control of natural resources challenge the government's agenda and increase
policy unpredictability. Capacity constraints in public entities could slow down
the implementation of the ambitious public investment program. Further
strengthening of the macroeconomic and fiscal policy frameworks and
implementation of reforms that spur greater private investment, improve the
sustainability of hydrocarbons production in the medium-term and lead to higher
growth would be positive for creditworthiness. Significant deterioration in the
external and fiscal solvency ratios and unraveling of the growing hydrocarbon
production trajectory could put downward pressure on the ratings.
Crystallization of significant contingent liabilities from the regulated and
unregulated financial sectors could be credit negative.
