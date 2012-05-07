(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Puerto Rico-based PRWireless may be under pressure to remain in
compliance with a leverage covenant in its credit agreement that tightens in
the second quarter of 2012, but it is our understanding, that the company is
seeking amendments to its credit agreement which could include relief under
this covenant.
-- An increase in customer acquisition costs to meet competition and to
attract higher end customers could dampen EBITDA in the near term.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable and
affirming the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- Our assessment of liquidity is now "less than adequate," incorporating
our view of very limited cushion on a financial covenant in the credit
agreement.
Rating Action
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico-based PRWireless Inc (d/b/a Open Mobile) to negative
from stable. We also affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating and the 'B' issue rating on $199 million of
outstanding secured credit facilities. The '3' recovery rating on the secured
debt remains unchanged and indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery of principal in the event of payment default.
The outlook revision reflects our belief that PRWireless may be under pressure
to remain compliant with the consolidated leverage ratio covenant in the
current credit agreement as that tightens in the second quarter of 2012.
However, we do note that the company is currently in discussions to amend the
credit agreement, which could result in relaxation of the problematic leverage
covenant. The negative outlook also cites our expectation that the company
will actively target higher priced, datacentric customers and that the related
customer acquisition costs could temporarily depress EBITDA and result in
leverage not supportive of the rating, given our view of a "vulnerable"
business risk profile.
Rationale
The ratings on PRWireless recognize a vulnerable business risk profile
resulting from operating in a single, relatively small, and highly competitive
wireless market; a prepaid wireless model inherently sensitive to subscriber
churn and customer acquisition costs; a weak Puerto Rican economy with almost
half of all households below the poverty line; reliance on government
subsidies for a material portion of EBITDA; and aggressive leverage. With its
lack of customer contracts, PRWireless' prepaid wireless business is
inherently riskier than traditional postpaid, and viability of the business
models requires control of churn and subscriber acquisition costs. Mitigating
factors include the attractiveness of a prepaid wireless offering given
continuing economic weakness in Puerto Rico; the low subscriber acquisition
costs characteristic of prepaid; and potential longer term growth if the
company can leverage its improving 4G availability to better penetrate higher
average revenue per user (ARPU), datacentric customers.
PRWireless served approximately 340,000, largely voice customers, at Dec. 31,
2011. To reported debt of about $200 million, and we add adjustments of
roughly $50 million each for preferred stock and for operating leases. Debt to
EBITDA, including those adjustments, was around 5x at the end of 2011.
Competition is intense from four wireless competitors, including
AT&T/Centennial and Claro (the wireless arm of the incumbent telephone
company), both of which have significantly higher market shares.
Characteristic of its no-contract, no credit check business model, PRWireless'
churn is elevated, generally in the 5% to 6% range, well above that of larger
carriers' postpaid churn (in the 1% neighborhood). At the same time,
PRWireless benefits from customer acquisition and operating costs that are
significantly lower than those of traditional, postpaid carriers. However, we
expect PRWireless to more aggressively target higher value, datacentric
customers and to encounter markedly higher acquisition costs for those
customers.
The company benefits from two government subsidies: Its service territory
qualifies for an annual Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidy of around $15
million; further, a portion its customer base is "Lifeline-qualified," meaning
that PRWireless receives a $13.50 monthly government subsidy ($10.00 federal
and $3.50 Puerto Rico) for each such customer. While the lifeline customer
subsidies are likely to remain in place, USF funding will decline over the
next few years, a material risk because that subsidy currently accounts for
approximately 20% of consolidated EBITDA. As Puerto Rico's wireless
penetration trails that of the U.S., there is potential for some subscriber
growth at PRWireless, but ARPU of around $43 is not likely to improve unless
the company succeeds in selling a higher proportion of datacentric service
plans.
The company's CDMA network covers about 90% of the Puerto Rican population
with 3G, EVDO capability in the majority of cell sites and 4G speeds being
deployed to most of the footprint over the next couple of years. PRWireless'
15MHz of 1900 PCS spectrum, bolstered by 10MHz of AWS B Block spectrum,
provide sufficient capacity for the foreseeable future.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "less than adequate," reflecting little
cushion under the total leverage ratio covenant in the secured credit
agreement when that covenant steps down to the 3.5x level for the second
quarter of 2012. That assessment is based on our current expectation of
operational performance, which includes our view that, while more aggressively
marketing to target higher ARPU customers may benefit the company over the
longer term in terms of reduced churn and higher ARPU, the associated
marketing costs are likely to result in 2012 EBITDA in the mid-$50 million
area (including the high-cost service territory subsidy) or roughly in line
with the EBITDA generated in 2011. Given the tightening financial covenant, we
do not view the currently undrawn $15 million revolver as a source of
liquidity. The company is currently in the process of seeking amendments to
its bank facilities. If those amendments are obtained and include significant
relief under the leverage covenant, we could revise our view of liquidity to
"adequate."
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PRWireless,
published June 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook incorporates two paths that could each lead to a
potential downgrade. PRWireless could be challenged to remain in compliance
with the leverage covenant in its secured credit agreement as it tightens in
the second quarter of 2012 unless current discussions with banks to amend the
credit facility result in sufficient relaxation of that covenant. Second, we
expect the company to exploit its increasing 4G availability by more actively
marketing higher ARPU, data-centric service plans. However, the related
higher subscriber acquisition costs, coupled with declining USF payments,
could pressure EBITDA and result in debt leverage (including our analytical
adjustments) in the low to mid-5x range, which would not be supportive of the
rating given our view of a vulnerable business risk. We would consider a
stable outlook if the problematic covenant issue were adequately addressed and
if operating performance indicated that the company would be able to maintain
debt leverage (including our adjustments for operating leases and preferred
securities) in the mid 4x area.
