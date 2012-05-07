Overview
-- U.S.-based GRD Holding III Corp., the indirect parent of U.S. home
decor retailer off-price retailer Garden Ridge Corp., is proposing to issue
$360 million senior secured notes due 2019.
-- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to
the note issue.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's competitive
profile, operating performance, and credit measures will remain near current
levels given our expectations for some EBITDA growth and minimal debt
repayment over the near term.
Rating Action
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Delaware-based GRD
Holding III Corp.'s proposed $360 million senior secured notes due 2019 its
issue-level rating of 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the
company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event
of a payment default. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on GRD Holding III, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon
as possible following the release of this report.)
The company plans to use the proceeds from the new note issue to repay
existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the
refinancing and the repayment of the existing term loan B facility, we will
withdraw our ratings on the term loan facility. The ratings on the new issue
are subject to review of final terms and documents.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating, and 'B+' senior
secured debt rating on GRD Holding III's $250 million term loan B facility due
2017. The '2' recovery rating on the secured term loan B remains unchanged and
indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. The ratings outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on GRD Holding III and operating subsidiary and guarantor, Garden
Ridge, reflect Standard & Poor's expectation of stable to modestly improving
performance trends and credit measures over the medium term. In our view, the
company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," with thin
cash flow protection measures, "adequate" liquidity, and a "very aggressive"
financial policy as a result of the leveraged buyout (LBO) by an affiliate of
AEA Investors L.P. in October 2011. The company's "weak" business profile
incorporates our assessment of its narrow position and small scale in the
highly competitive and mature home goods industry, along with CEO key man
risk.
Pro forma for the transaction, GRD Holding III's capital structure is highly
leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 5.8x and EBITDA interest
coverage of 1.8x. Based on our forecast, we do not expect to see material
de-leveraging over the next year unless operating performance shows greater
improvement than we anticipate. This stems from our view that growth from
store expansion will be largely mitigated by an increase in off-balance-sheet
lease obligation and modest EBITDA margin compression because of higher
selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses and lower new store
margins.
Specifically, our assumptions for GRD Holding III over the near term include
the following:
-- Revenue growth in the mid-single digits and same-store growth in the
low-single digits;
-- Gross margin remains flat and EBITDA margin is modestly lower;
-- SG&A expenses to increase in the low-single digits due to higher
corporate staffing and investment in the business;
-- Capital expenditures of about $10 million; and
-- Operating lease obligations to grow in the low-single digits.
Based on these assumptions, we estimate that the company's credit profile will
remain relatively stable, with leverage in the mid-5x area and EBITDA interest
coverage of about 2x for the next two years.
We assess GRD Holding III's business profile as weak given its negligible
market share in the home decor space, small store base, and narrow core
customer focus. In our view, the company faces competition from many different
types of retailers that sell home decor products, including mass
merchandisers, department stores, and small/local specialty retailers.
Operating results at Garden Ridge have improved dramatically over the past few
years through an overhauled operating strategy under CEO Tom Kibarian since
emerging from bankruptcy in 2005. As a result of these proactive measures,
sales declined significantly although margins and profits showed substantial
improvement. With the refocused strategy in place, we expect to see relatively
stable operating performance and same-store sales in the near term.
Liquidity
We view Garden Ridge's liquidity as adequate. We expect its sources of
liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months as the company
has no sizable near-term maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile incorporates the following: :
-- We expect that sources over uses will be 1.2x or more for the next
year;
-- We also expect that sources would exceed uses, even if EBITDA declined
by 15%;
-- We estimate that the company will maintain adequate headroom if EBITDA
were to decline by 15% so that financial maintenance covenants would not
apply;
-- We believe that the company has sound relationships with its banks; and
-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events, with a limited need for refinancing.
Cash sources primarily include funds from operations, availability under its
$80 million asset-based loan revolver maturing in 2016 (about $14.3 million
outstanding at April 30, 2012), and modest cash on hand. Cash uses primarily
include capital expenditures for new store openings and maintenance capital,
modest working capital needs, and a very modest debt repayment schedule. We
estimate that the company will generate modestly positive free cash flow,
supported by stable operating performance and modest capital spending. We did
not incorporate any material acquisitions, shareholder returns, or additional
indebtedness into our analysis.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GRD Holding
III, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment that the company's
competitive profile, operating performance, and credit measures will remain in
line with the rating for the near term. We expect moderate revenue growth as
the company adds new stores and we expect gross margins to remain flat.
We could take a negative rating action if operating performance or credit
protection measures deteriorate, with debt leverage increasing to 6.5x or
above or if interest coverage falls below 1.5x. This could be precipitated by
poor execution of the company's operating strategy, a greater-than-anticipated
margin or same-store sales decline, or increased competitive pressures. Under
this scenario, revenues would decline by 5% or more and gross margin declines
by 200 basis points or some combination of the two. We could also take a
negative rating action if the cushion under financial covenants declines to
below 15%.
While unlikely over the near term, we could consider a positive rating action
if operating performance (including sustained positive same-store sales) and
credit metrics improved, resulting in debt leverage below 4.0x and interest
coverage above 3.5x.
