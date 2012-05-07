May 7 - Fitch Ratings has placed Abbott Laboratories' (ABT's) Long-term ratings on Negative Watch. In addition, Fitch has affirmed ABT's Short-term ratings at 'F1'. A full list of ABT's ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings apply to approximately $15.4 billion of debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. THE RATINGS REFLECT THE FOLLOWING FACTORS: --ABT has significantly reduced debt ($3.5 billion) and leverage (1.54x from 1.89x) since the last committee in May 2011. However, the proposed spinoff of its proprietary pharmaceutical business still leaves uncertainty regarding the true profitability of legacy ABT and its ultimate capital structure. --ABT will need to allocate significant debt to the proprietary pharmaceutical business in order to keep its 'A+' credit rating. --Given the smaller size and the expected lower margins for legacy ABT, Fitch expects that it will need to operate with stronger leverage to maintain its 'A+' rating. --Fitch expects to resolve the Negative Watch once more financial information becomes available regarding the profitability and capital structure of post-spin ABT. OPERATING/CREDIT PROFILE UNCERTAIN: Fitch believes the spin-off of ABT's proprietary pharmaceutical business is strategically sound, given the differences in its operating model and end-user geographies. Legacy ABT will retain a diversified business model, although less so following the spin-off, and substantially reduced patent-cliff risk. Fitch expects ABT's diversified product portfolio will continue to produce mid-single-digit organic growth in the intermediate term, given the strength of its product offerings and the mix of its end-user geographies. Faster growing emerging markets will represent a larger portion of legacy ABT's revenues. As a result, Fitch believes the remaining firm will continue to generate strong cash flow relative to its revenue base. LEVERAGE REMAINS MODESTLY HIGH: While the amount of debt that will remain at legacy ABT after separation is uncertain, the company currently has leverage that is modestly high for the 'A+' rating category. At year-end 2012, ABT's dent leverage was reduced to 1.53x versus 1.89x 12 months earlier. The company accomplished this through strong operational performance and the pay-down of roughly $3.5 billion of maturing and short-term debt. STILL DIVERSIFIED, BUT LESS SO: Post spin-off, legacy ABT's will operate with a less diversified business model, in terms of the number of segments it operates. In addition, the proprietary pharmaceuticals segment is highly profitable and cash generating. After the spin-off, the largest segment of legacy ABT's business, Nutritionals, will represent roughly only 28% of firm sales, compared to the current business model, in which proprietary pharmaceuticals comprise 44% of total firm sales. PATENT CLIFFS LESS OF A RISK: Without the branded and specialty pharmaceutical businesses, patent expiries will be much less of a risk for legacy ABT. The remaining businesses have much shorter product life cycles, where new devices are often developed and launched into the marketplace before many of existing devices' key patents expire. Nonetheless, intellectual property (IP) protection will remain critical to the business, given the potential for competitors to infringe. Regardless, Fitch believes this dynamic will have less of an impact than the significant drop in revenue and profitability that is often associated with the patent expiry of a branded pharmaceutical. EMERGING MARKETS OFFER GROWTH: Pro forma legacy ABT expects to generate roughly 39% of its revenues from emerging markets, compared to the 12% that proprietary pharmaceuticals will likely generate. In particular, the established pharmaceuticals and nutritionals segments derive about 50% and 30% of their sales from emerging markets, respectively. Legacy ABT expects that the emerging markets will account for nearly 50% of its total sales by 2015, given the difference in expected growth rates between the developed and emerging markets. CASH DEPLOYMENT: Fitch believes legacy ABT will remain acquisitive, focusing on companies or device platforms that offer innovation and growth, as technological advancement in the device sector is still relatively fragmented. In addition, ABT will likely consider targets that offer further expansion opportunities into favorable geographies. Share repurchases will likely continue, especially in the absence of viable acquisition targets. Dividends should remain manageable for the firm. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE: ABT has strong liquidity, as the company generated roughly $4.5 billion in free cash flow during LTM ending Dec. 31, 2011 and ended with the period with approximately $8.1 billion in cash/short-term investments. At Dec 31, 2011, ABT had approximately $2.3 billion in short-term debt outstanding, with a $3 billion credit facility that expires in 2012 and a $3.7 billion facility that expires in 2013. The company had roughly $15.4 billion in total debt with approximately $1 billion in 2012, $500 million in 2014, and $750 million in 2015. Fitch places the following ratings for ABT on Negative Watch: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'; --Senior unsecured bank loan 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A+'. Fitch affirms ABT's Short-term ratings as follows: --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. 