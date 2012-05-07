May 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed First National of Nebraska's (FNNI) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The affirmation of FNNI's IDR reflects the company's more stable operating performance, an improvement in asset quality ratios, as well as stronger regulatory capital ratios. Fitch's Positive Outlook reflects the view that FNNI's operating performance could strengthen over the near-to-medium term and potentially warrant a higher rating. This view is predicated on Fitch's belief that FNNI's earnings and profitability should improve as it pursues additional strategic partnerships in its credit card portfolio and that the company's overall credit quality continues to improve. Fitch believes the potential positives described above should also allow FNNI to continue to enhance capital ratios, which Fitch notes could allow FNNI to compare more favorably with higher rated entities. Fitch notes that FNNI's loan portfolio has experienced positive credit trends as both past due loans and non-accruals loans were down 37% and 33%, respectively over the past year compared to fiscal year 2010 (FY10). Classified, special mention and net-charge offs also experienced significant improvements after peaking in the first quarter of 2010 (1Q10). Fitch expects these trends to continue. Fitch highlights that these positive credit quality trends have occurred throughout FNNI's loan book, including the credit card portfolio, which accounts for roughly 40% of loans, as well as the remainder of the portfolio, which is represented mostly by commercial real-estate (CRE) and agriculture loans. Historically, Fitch has considered FNNI's capital management to be aggressive; however, the company has since improved its capital ratios which have been boosted through retained earnings, the sale of FNNI's merchant processing business, and more optimal levels of risk-weighted assets. FNNI's risk based Tier 1 ratio improved to 12.46% at FY11 compared to 10.50% in FY10, representing an almost 19% increase. Fitch also considers holding company liquidity to be noticeably improved, as this was previously considered a ratings weakness. In evaluating the Positive Outlook, Fitch will assess FNNI's ability to achieve sustainable core return on assets of at least 0.75% while maintaining stable to improving credit quality. In addition, Fitch's assessment will also consider FNNI's capital buffer above minimum regulatory requirements, as well as relative to the capital ratios of similarly rated entities. Alternatively, factors that could negatively weigh on FNNI's ratings include stagnant operating performance, a reversal of the currently positive credit trends, as well as any significant shareholder capital distributions. The latter could constrain upward ratings momentum to the extent that distributions either slow FNNI's capital build relative to similarly rated institutions or even cause the company's capital ratios to decline on an absolute basis. FNNI is a $15.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Omaha, NE, with operations spanning Nebraska, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and Illinois. The main operating bank, First National Bank of Omaha, represents over 85% of consolidated assets. In 2002, FNNI became a private company and is controlled by the Lauritzen family. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: First National of Nebraska, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'. First National Bank of Omaha --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F3'; --Subordinated debt at 'BB'. Following the merger into First National Bank of Omaha, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings for the following: First National Bank (Fort Collins) --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'; --long-term deposits at 'BBB-'; --short-term deposits at 'F3'; First National Bank (North Platte) --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F3'; The Rating Outlook is Positive. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2010); --'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Fitch Core Capital: The Primary Measure of Bank Capitalisation' (Jan. 19, 2012); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011); --'Global Card Network Review - Processing a Changing Landscape' (April 11, 2012).