May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and all outstanding ratings of Viacom, Inc.. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings and Outlook reflect the following: --The company's strong financial flexibility, driven primarily by the strong free cash flow generation at its Media Networks segment, which Fitch expects will approach $2 billion annually. --Fitch expects that Viacom will maintain the financial policies displayed over the past 12 months and that the company will remain solidly within Fitch's 2.25 times (x) total leverage threshold for current ratings, given the company's leverage target of 2.0x or below. --Fitch also expects that Viacom will continue to pursue material share buybacks, with $2.8 billion expected in FY2012. Shareholder returns that exceed free cash flow generation are incorporated into current ratings, to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's target. With total leverage of 1.8x at March 31, 2012, a moderate additional amount of debt funded buybacks are expected going forward. While material acquisition activity is not anticipated, Fitch believes that in the unlikely event of a large acquisition the company would curtail buybacks in order to keep leverage at its target. --The ratings are underpinned by the strength in the company's Media Networks segment, highlighted by the cable networks' dual revenue stream of ad revenue and affiliate fees, as well as its low capital intensity and high free cash flow conversion. Fitch expects mid-single digit revenue growth at this segment in 2012, driven by affiliate rate growth and digital distribution deals. --A level of ratings volatility at any given network, such as current declines at Nickelodeon, is factored into the ratings. Fitch views the core youth audience for MTV, as well as for many of Viacom's networks, as inherently capricious, and more susceptible to alternative forms of entertainment. Nonetheless Fitch believes the diversity of Viacom's network portfolio will continue to result in overall stability of the audience as a whole. Additionally, Viacom's channels' premiere positioning within their individual genres, and the company's scale and financial resources, will likely enable the company to develop programming that effectively engages its audiences. --Fitch continues to believe that over-the-top (OTT), or Internet-based, television content will not have a material negative impact on Viacom's credit profile or free cash flow over the intermediate term. Viacom's cable network programming, which is largely original, should be less susceptible to OTT alternatives than networks that rely largely on syndicated content. Fitch also believes large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Viacom, will remain crucial to the industry. Further, in Fitch's opinion the proliferation of new OTT entrants (Amazon, Comcast, etc.) and methods of consumption (smartphones, tablets) will continue to drive more demand for Viacom's content, providing upside. Lastly, although Viacom has not pursued an aggressive deployment of 'TV Everywhere', as have some of its peers, Fitch believes the industry initiative could potentially increase the stickiness of traditional pay TV packages. --The uncertainty around the continued ability of cable networks to pass increased programming costs onto the distributors, who heretofore have tolerated ongoing affiliate fee increases and pushed a portion of them through to subscribers. Fitch believes this poses moderate risk to Viacom's margins and to those of cable networks in general, over the longer term. Two mitigants for Viacom include Fitch's belief that the top tier channels that can continue to command audience share/ratings will continue to be a must-carry for the distributors and will therefore retain leverage going forward, as well as the low-cost nature of much of its programming. --The ratings incorporate the low-margin and inherent volatility in Viacom's Filmed Entertainment business, given its hit-driven nature. The company's shift of focus to a smaller 'franchise' slate has improved profitability, although the segment continues to make minimal contributions to overall free cash flow. In Fitch's view, the business does not and will not provide upside to the overall credit profile. Current ratings factor in the risk of losses from a weak film slate, which are unlikely to exceed a few hundred million dollars in a given year, as well as ongoing secular challenges facing the home entertainment segment, although the downside is partially mitigated by the higher conversion rate of franchise films. --Fitch's belief that event risk with regards to National Amusements, Inc.'s (NAI) ownership of Viacom is significantly reduced, given the 2009 sale of non-voting stock and other asset sales which settled the majority NAI controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone's personal debts. Viacom's ratings continue to be supported by its: --Strong cash generating ability, led by the operating dynamics of its core cable networks; --Overall global prominence of its brands; --Leading positions in numerous attractive demographics; and --Solid carriage positions with the multiple service operators (MSOs). Ratings concerns include: --Viacom's exposure to cyclical advertising; --An increasingly fragmented landscape for some of the company's key targeted demographics; --Secular challenges related to audience fragmentation and proliferating entertainment alternatives; and --The inherent volatility of the movie business. Fitch recognizes that Viacom's credit profile is strong for the current ratings category given the underlying cable networks business. Over time, it is possible that Fitch could consider the company for an upgrade at the same financial policy. This could occur if Fitch derives incremental comfort with Viacom's cable networks long-term ratings sustainability amid proliferating alternative entertainment options. Further, Fitch would want to see a long-term demonstrated track record by management to operate at the new, tightened leverage target even amid a sustained benign operating environment. Viacom's liquidity at March 31, 2012 consisted of $1.1 billion of cash, more than $2 billion available (net of letters of credit) under the company's undrawn $2.1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing 2015, which backs up the commercial paper (CP) program, and $600 million available under two RCFs that mature in November 2012. Liquidity is further bolstered by the aforementioned strong free cash flow. This solid liquidity position provides substantial flexibility, particularly in light of the manageable maturity schedule. Total debt, as of March 31, 2012, was $7.8 billion and consisted primarily of 1) $598 million of senior notes due September 2014; 2) $750 million of senior notes due 2015; 4) $1.3 billion of senior notes due 2016; 5) $4.9 billion of senior notes and debentures due 2017-2042; and 6) $259 million of capital leases and other obligations with various upcoming maturities. Fitch does not anticipate near-term debt reduction, given minimal near-term maturities and no commercial paper or RCF borrowings outstanding. Fitch affirms Viacom's ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured bank facility due 2015 at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'.