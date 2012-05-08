May 8 - Overview -- Despite the efforts of the new government of Castile La Mancha (CLM) to eliminate the outstanding payment arrears to shadow toll-road company Autovia de la Mancha (Aumancha) and the expected support of the Spanish government, payment arrears persist. -- We think that CLM's ability to restore timely shadow toll payments in 2012 could be constrained by the increasingly challenging economic and budgetary prospects for the region and Spain as a whole. Recurrent arrears continue to limit our visibility on the Aumancha's capacity to service its debt obligations from July 2012. -- As a result, in line with our project finance criteria, we are lowering the underlying long-term debt rating on the EUR110 million senior secured amortizing loan to Aumancha to 'B+' from 'BB-', and placing the rating on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our lack of visibility on CLM's capacity and willingness to restore stable and timely shadow toll payments in the next months. -- The insured 'AA-' rating and associated stable outlook on Aumancha's debt reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 'BB-' its underlying long-term debt rating (SPUR) on the EUR110 million senior secured amortizing loan maturing July 2031 to Spanish toll road special-purpose company Autovia de la Mancha, S.A. (Aumancha). We also placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The loan benefits from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and principal from monoline insurer Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher rating on the monoline insurer, if any, or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt. Therefore, the current rating on the loan reflects that of the monoline insurer. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view of Castile La Mancha's (CLM's) irregular shadow toll payments to Aumancha over the first months of 2012, and our opinion that payments may not stabilize over the coming months. In accordance with our project finance criteria, we assign a counterparty dependency assessment (CDA) to counterparties that we consider material and cannot be easily replaced without significant time or cash flow implications (see "Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology," published Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Given the irreplaceable nature of CLM as the source of virtually all operating revenues for the project, we believe the region is a key counterparty to the transaction. Our CDA depends, on the one hand, on our view of the credit quality of the regional government of CLM (not rated) and, on the other hand, its history of arrears to commercial debt holders like Aumancha. Despite the efforts of CLM's new government to eliminate arrears to Aumancha, we note that payment arrears persist. We understand that CLM has already regularized its pending shadow toll payments relating to the first six months of 2011. In addition, we understand that CLM has applied for funding under the extraordinary financing mechanism established by the Spanish government to help local and regional governments pay suppliers. Under this scheme, commercial debt holders with unpaid pre-2012 invoices by approved local and regional governments will be able to resort to a new fund established by the Spanish government to discount their outstanding receivables. We expect CLM's application to be approved and we therefore understand that Aumancha will be able to recover the rest of its pending 2011 shadow toll payments (from July to December) before the end of 2012. According to Aumancha, the regional government of CLM has expressed its intention to fully restore timely shadow toll payments from May 2012. However, we still believe that increasing budgetary pressures on CLM could limit the new government's ability to start providing regular and timely shadow toll payments from May onward as intended. Although we think that the new government's initiatives herald the potential return of Aumancha's financial stability, we think there is a substantial risk that CLM may continue to incur undue delays in shadow toll payments in 2012. Liquidity We believe the project will be able to meet the next debt service payments without recourse to the still fully funded 12-month debt service reserve account (DSRA). The next debt service payment (about EUR5.6 million) is due on July 15, 2012. Aumancha had free cash balances at the end of March 2011 of EUR8.2 million, which could increase should CLM normalize shadow toll payments by the end of May 2012. We believe that, even if CLM does not make further shadow toll payments, free cash balances will not be lower than EUR6 million by the time the next debt service is due. We understand that, as of March 31, 2012, cash balances at the DSRA (EUR5.6 million), the major maintenance reserve account (EUR4.9 million), and the expropriation reserve account (EUR1.5 million) remained funded above or at their contractually established levels. Recovery analysis Aumancha's EUR110 million senior secured amortizing bank loan maturing July 2031 is rated 'B+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. Although we calculate a substantial (70%-90%) recovery of outstanding principal on the senior secured loan in the event of a payment default, and disregarding a guarantee from Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd., we cap the recovery rating at '3'. We do this for all projects in Spain that we calculate as having recovery prospects of 70%-90%. The cap reflects our jurisdiction-specific adjustments to recovery ratings in countries where we believe that creditor recoveries will be negatively affected by the particularities of the insolvency regime. CreditWatch The negative CreditWatch placement reflects our lack of visibility on CLM's capacity and willingness to restore stable and timely shadow toll payments in the next few months. We could lower the rating if we did not see regular payments from CLM to Aumancha in the short term, or if we perceived that CLM's credit quality had further weakened. At present, we do not have full visibility on CLM's ability to honor timely shadow toll payments, particularly in the context of a rapidly worsening economic and budgetary environment in both CLM and Spain as a whole. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we saw evidence of sustained timely shadow toll payments from CLM to Aumancha and if we believe that CLM's creditworthiness had stabilized. The stable outlook on the secured debt issue reflects that on Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; for more information see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable," Nov. 30, 2011.) Standard & Poor's Underlying Debt Rating B+/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 3 3