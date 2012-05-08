(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Brazil-based JBS S.A.'s (JBS; BB/Stable/--) announcement of the rental of poultry producer Doux Frangosul's assets won't immediately affect the ratings on JBS or on its subsidiary JBS USA LLC (BB/Stable/--). With this rental, JBS will enter the Brazilian poultry market, which will increase its protein portfolio diversification in the country.

However, JBS's poultry operations will be much smaller scale compared to its beef production or with its largest competitors, BRF Brasil Foods S.A. and Marfrig Alimentos S.A. JBS already has poultry operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico through its subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride (B/Developing/--), the second-largest global poultry producer. While we expect a positive cash generation from JBS's beef operations due to lower cattle prices, we will monitor the company's expected higher working capital needs to ramp up the recently leased beef plants and start operating Frangosul assets. JBS will not assume any financial or fiscal liability from Frangosul, but will have additional disbursements to ramp up Frangosul's poultry chain. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)