May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Brazil-based JBS
S.A.'s (JBS; BB/Stable/--) announcement of the rental of poultry
producer Doux Frangosul's assets won't immediately affect the ratings on JBS or
on its subsidiary JBS USA LLC (BB/Stable/--). With this rental, JBS will enter
the Brazilian poultry market, which will increase its protein portfolio
diversification in the country.
However, JBS's poultry operations will be much smaller scale compared to its
beef production or with its largest competitors, BRF Brasil Foods S.A. and
Marfrig Alimentos S.A. JBS already has poultry operations in the U.S., Mexico,
and Puerto Rico through its subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride (B/Developing/--), the
second-largest global poultry producer. While we expect a positive cash
generation from JBS's beef operations due to lower cattle prices, we will
monitor the company's expected higher working capital needs to ramp up the
recently leased beef plants and start operating Frangosul assets. JBS will not
assume any financial or fiscal liability from Frangosul, but will have
additional disbursements to ramp up Frangosul's poultry chain.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)