Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy partnership Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
(Martin) has closed on two acquisitions with Martin Resource Management Corp.
(MRMC), owner of its general partner, for $272 million.
-- At the same time, Martin announced that MRMC has settled its ongoing
Harris County litigation, which has been a credit overhang.
-- We are revising the outlook on Martin to negative from stable. At the
same time, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Martin and our
'B' issue-level rating on its senior unsecured notes.
-- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Martin's business
profile has weakened due to meaningful development and recontracting risk
surrounding the natural gas storage assets, which could lead to high financial
leverage, in the 4.7x area, in 2013.
Rating Action
On Oct. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Martin) to negative from stable. We also
affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Martin and our 'B' issue-level
rating on its senior unsecured notes. As of June 30, 2012, Martin had $453
million of total reported debt.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Martin's business profile has
weakened due to meaningful development and recontracting risk surrounding the
natural gas storage assets, which outweigh the benefits of Martin Resource
Management Corp.'s (MRMC; owner of Martin's general partnership, not rated)
Harris County litigation settlement. Martin purchased MRMC's remaining
interests in Redbird Gas Storage LLC (pro forma for the transaction,
Martinowns 38.1% of Redbird) an entity formed in 2011 to invest in Cardinal
Gas Storage Partners. Cardinal is a joint venture that develops, constructs,
operates, and manages natural gas storage facilities (its current asset base
consists of Arcadia, Perryville, and Cadeville natural gas storage projects).
While Martin's economic interest in Cardinal is only 38%, the partnership is
responsible for approximately 100% of Cadeville's and 41% of Perryville and
Arcadia's capital expenditures requirements going forward. Furthermore,
Cardinal's project-financed nature traps cash at the operating level and
precludes Martin from receiving upstream dividends until the debt is
refinanced, which presents execution risk. A key credit consideration, in our
opinion, is Martin's ability to secure favorable storage rates on uncontracted
capacity (15 bcf) while funding its organic expansion plans ($60 million to
$80 million over the next two years) in a balanced manner.
Martin is also acquiring certain specialty lubricant product packaging assets
("Packaging") from MRMC. Packaging distributes around 40 million gallons
annually of proprietary and private-label lubricant products. Packaging
sources around 20% of its supply from its co-located Cross refinery and the
remainder from third party suppliers. Packaging's margins can be
volatile--usually ranging between $0.30 to $0.50 per gallon--and are mostly
influenced by the price of crude oil.
Under our base-case forecast, we assume Packaging realizes a gross profit
margin of $0.40-$0.45 cents per gallon and a 5% growth in total volumes to
about 72,000 gallons per day. In terms of Cardinal, we assume conservative
storage rates because we expect low natural gas prices and narrow basis
spreads to continue to drive poor storage economics. Finally, we assume Martin
will not receive upstream dividends from the project financed Cardinal assets
until year-end 2013. This translates into aggressive financial measures, with
debt to EBITDA of 4.7x and EBITDA to interest of about 3.0x in 2013. In
addition, we forecast low distribution coverage-below 1.0x-over the next 12
months which leaves little room for operational underperformance.
In our analysis, we also consider MRMC and Martin's consolidated credit
measures. MRMC has an approximate 24%limited and general partnership interest
in Martin. MRMC, which we estimate could account for 30% to 35% of Martin's
2012 EBITDA, provides transportation, marketing, and logistical services for
various petroleum and specialized products. MRMC takes far greater direct
price exposure compared with Martin, including exposure to the Cross refinery
asset, which could lead to more volatile cash flows. We believe consolidated
financial leverage will be high, ranging between 5.5x and 5.8x by the end of
2013.
Standard & Poor's rating on Martin reflects the partnership's "weak" business
risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria.
Martin's small size, dependency on a few key assets, volume risk in the
terminal and storage segment, and some commodity price exposure characterize
the weak business risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile
incorporates Martin's current financial metrics, its business interactions
with its parent, and the master limited partnership (MLP) structure. Martin's
diverse business lines, largely fee-based revenue streams, and expertise
handling certain specialty products partially offset these risks.
Martin's main business lines consist of terminaling and storage, sulfur
services, natural gas services, and marine transportation.
-- We believe Martin's Gulf Coast terminal and storage assets provide
relatively stable cash flows from a mostly fee-based contract mix. We view the
partnership's specialized inland terminals, which handle products such as
molten sulfur and asphalt, as partially offsetting competition from larger
industry peers. Although there is volume risk, which could lead to lower
fee-based revenue, most of the contracts contain minimum fee arrangements that
lower volumes do not affect. We assume this segment accounts for 40% to 45% of
2012 EBITDA.
-- In sulfur services, Martin maintains a good competitive position as
relatively few competitors have similar handling capability. Martin transports
molten sulfur produced by oil refineries on a margin basis, and processes
molten sulfur into pellets for use in producing fertilizers and industrial
chemicals, primarily through take-or-pay and fee-based contracts. Although a
decline in refinery utilization or the demand for fertilizers could reduce
this segment's cash flow, Martin's contract mix and logistics assets largely
mitigate cash flow from the potential effects of volatile sulfur prices. We
assume the sulfur services segment accounts for 30% to 35% of 2012 EBITDA.
-- Cash flow in the marine transportation segment is vulnerable to
pressure from low spot rates resulting from weak refinery use and to
recontracting risk. We assume this segment represents 10% to 15% of EBITDA in
2012. Martin's fleet of inland and offshore barges primarily facilitates the
movement of a diverse set of products--including fuel oil, gasoline, sulfur,
and asphalt--mainly to company-owned terminals under fee-based contracts that
range from one to ten years.
-- With the recent sale of certain assets to CenterPoint Energy Inc., the
natural gas services segment primarily consists of its natural gas liquids
wholesale and natural gas storage operations, which we assume accounts for 10%
to 15% of 2012 EBITDA.
Liquidity
We characterize Martin's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, with
sources exceeding uses by roughly 1.2x during the next 12 months. Sources of
liquidity include funds from operations (FFO) of $90 million and revolving
credit facility availability of about $50 million. Key uses include committed
growth and maintenance capital spending of $40 million and distributions of
about $70 million.
The credit facility, which Martin increased to $400 million from $375 million
in May 2012, requires that Martin maintain minimum interest coverage of 2.75x,
senior leverage (senior debt to EBITDA) of less than 3.25x, and maximum
leverage (total debt to EBITDA) of 5x. As of June 30, 2012, Martin was in
compliance with these covenants, and we expect the partnership to remain so in
2012.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Martin's $200 million senior unsecured debt issue is 'B', and
the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that lenders would
receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery if a payment default occurs. (For the
recovery analysis see the recovery report on Martin published on May 30, 2012.)
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Martin's increased exposure to the natural gas
storage business and our concern that recontracting and construction risk
could lead to weak financial metrics for a sustained period of time. We
currently forecast debt to EBITDA of 4.7x in 2013, but recognize that results
will be influenced by industry conditions and the partnership's ability to
successfully execute on its strategy. We could lower the rating if we believe
that Martin appears unlikely to lower debt to EBITDA to below 4.5x on a
sustained basis. We could also lower the rating if MRMC's credit quality
weakens, which could result in consolidated leverage of more than 5.5x and
could pressure Martin's cash flow. We could revise the outlook to stable if we
gain greater visibility on the partnership's ability to maintain financial
leverage in the 4.0x to 4.5x and 5.0x to 5.5x range on a stand-alone and
consolidated basis, respectively.
Related Criteria And Research
--
"here
7254245&rev_id=10&sid=977736&sind=A&", April 18, 2012
--
"here
5153969&rev_id=3&sid=977736&sind=A&", Dec. 18, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 5
Martin Midstream Finance Corp.
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.