May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on the State of Israel (A+/Stable/A-1) are not immediately affected by
imminent changes in the government coalition. Israel's opposition leader, Shaul
Mofaz, announced today that his Kadima party will join the government for the
rest of its term, until November 2013. This would be instead of the early
elections Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had initially scheduled for
September 2012. Already the longest serving government in 20 years, the expanded
government coalition will enjoy a 78% majority in parliament and therefore we
expect it will deliver political stability for the next 18 months. In our
opinion, early elections would have raised uncertainties over the passage of the
upcoming budget, the progress of public debt consolidation, and the overall
predictability of policymaking.
We believe domestic policy should provide greater continuity in that we
expect parliament will maintain the legislative calendar, and that the next
budget will reflect the government's medium-term debt consolidation plans.
However, the inclusion of the centrist Kadima party could herald changes in
foreign policy. In particular, as a broad "national unity" coalition, the
government would have a stronger mandate to launch a military strike on Iran,
though we still consider this to be a very unlikely scenario in the short term.