Oct 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-'(sf) rating to Continental Airlines Inc.'s series 2012-2 Class A
pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of Oct. 29, 2024, and its
'BBB-'(sf) rating to Continental's series 2012-2 Class B pass-through
certificates with an expected maturity of Oct. 29, 2020. The final legal
maturities will be 18 months after the expected maturity. Continental is issuing
the certificates under a Rule 415 shelf registration. We had assigned
preliminary ratings Sept. 19, 2012.
The 'A-'(sf) and 'BBB-'(sf) ratings are based on the consolidated credit
quality of Continental's parent, United Continental Holdings Inc.
(B/Stable/--); substantial collateral coverage by good-quality aircraft; and
the legal and structural protections available to the pass-through
certificates. The company will use proceeds of the offerings to finance 2012
and 2013 deliveries of 18 Boeing B737-900ER (extended range) aircraft and
three new Boeing B787-8s. Each aircraft's secured notes are
cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted--a provision we believe increases the
likelihood that Continental would affirm the notes (and thus continue to pay
on the certificates) in bankruptcy.
RATINGS LIST
Continental Airlines Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Continental Airlines Inc.
Equipment trust certificates
Series 2012-1 Class A pass-thru certs A-(sf)
Series 2012-1 Class B pass-thru certs BBB-(sf)
