OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our AVERAGE ranking on Water Capital Services S. A. de C.
V. (WCAP) as an equipment leasing servicer.
-- The overall ranking reflects our affirmed AVERAGE subranking on
management and organization.
-- The overall ranking also reflects the downgrade of our loan
administration subranking to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE.
-- The outlook remains Stable.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today affirmed its AVERAGE ranking on Water Capital Services S.A. de
C.V. (WCAP) as an equipment leasing servicer for the Mexican market. The
outlook for the ranking is stable.
As a servicer, WCAP handles the collection operations for all of the companies
of Water Capital S.A. de C.V. Our servicer ranking focuses on its lease
receivables portfolio originated by Leasing Operations S.A. de C.V. (LOM).
The overall AVERAGE ranking is supported by the recently affirmed AVERAGE
management and organization subranking on the company, which reflects the
adequate experience level of the management team, the new organizational
structure, the IT platform that supports business operations, the recently
reinforced internal controls that ensure operations' quality, and a new
training program that aims to increase employee's labor capabilities.
The overall ranking also reflects the recent downgrade of our loan
administration subranking to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE. We lowered the
subranking mainly because of WCAP's limited reporting capabilities and minor
segregation among reconciliation and collection activities.
The subranking is also supported by WCAP's low delinquency levels within its
portfolio, which indicates efficient and consistent servicing over the past
four years. We also acknowledge that WCAP has adequate procedures for loan
boarding, document tracking, and customer service.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths
-- The management team is well-experienced in the equipment leasing
sector;
-- A new organizational structure that supports adequately the current
business strategies;
-- Internal controls are adequate and ensure operational quality;
-- Lease boarding and document tracking procedures are adequate and
centralized; and
-- Low delinquency levels, which indicate efficient and consistent
servicing over the past four years.
Weaknesses
-- Limited reporting capabilities;
-- A low level of segregation among reconciliation and collection duties;
-- A low level of automation for collections management;
-- The company continues to develop its business continuity program
(BCP);and
-- The latest organizational changes have not been fully included in the
company's policies and procedures.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable. In our opinion, the new strategic and organizational
improvements executed by the management team could further improve servicing
efficiencies over the following 12-18 months. However, we note that there is a
lack of segregation among the reconciliation and collections duties, limited
reporting capabilities, and the company has not developed its BCP. These areas
could cause us to lower our overall ranking on the servicer in our next
review.
