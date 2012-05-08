(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the proposed $300 million notes to be issued by orphan special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Sistema International Funding S.A. (not rated). Sistema International Funding is incorporated as a company limited by shares under Luxembourg laws and is 100% owned by a trust. We have not assigned a corporate credit rating to Sistema International Funding, nor have we assigned a recovery rating to the proposed notes. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the proposed loan facility to be issued by the Russian operating holding company Sistema (JSFC) (BB/Stable/--). The recovery rating on this facility is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The proceeds of the proposed notes issued by Sistema International Funding will be used to fund Sistema's proposed loan facility. The ratings on the proposed notes and proposed loan facility are based on preliminary information and are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. The rating on the proposed loan facility is predicated on our understanding that this facility will have an unsecured claim on Sistema, thereby ranking pari passu with the existing unsecured notes at Sistema and, in turn, with existing unsecured creditors at Sistema. We base our rating on the proposed notes on the direct pass-through of the economic benefit of the loan facility to the noteholders. The terms of the notes are back-to-back with those of the loan facility. Sistema International Funding is an orphan SPV, the activity of which is limited to the issuance of the proposed notes and the onlending of the proceeds to Sistema. These features offset the facts that neither Sistema nor any of its subsidiaries will guarantee the notes, and that the notes will not have a direct claim on the cash flows and assets of Sistema and its subsidiaries. In regard to the pass-through transaction, we have also recognized the current uncertainty in Russia regarding interest payments on Eurobonds, which may become subject to withholding tax. This could result in increased interest costs for Sistema in relation to the proposed notes. However, the documentation for the notes obliges Sistema to gross up the interest payment for the pass-through loan, so that the interest on the notes can be paid in full. Nevertheless, there is uncertainty over whether the withholding tax gross-up clause in the documentation of the notes in enforceable under Russian law. If it is not enforceable, in our view there is a risk that this could result in lower recovery prospects for noteholders than for creditors of the loan at the operating holding entity. RECOVERY ANALYSIS The proposed loan facility has a recovery rating of '4,' indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors of the loan in the event of a payment default. Our default scenario assumes deterioration of general economic conditions in Russia and a default by Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) (MTS; BB/Stable/--), the strongest subsidiary of operating holding company Sistema, in 2016, triggering a default at the operating holding company owing to cross-default provisions between MTS and Sistema. We believe that, if a default were to occur, Sistema's portfolio of assets would be sold on a discrete basis, and we assume that Sistema would retain no value from MTS' equity after default, but would benefit from the significant value of its investments in other businesses, including its 73% owned OAO ANK Bashneft (not rated). We apply a reduction of up to 50% of today's market equity value of Bashneft and other subsidiaries, to reflect projected deterioration in economic conditions, assumed volatility in equity markets, and the likelihood that the distressed sale of assets will take place at a discount. We estimate the gross enterprise value of Sistema's assets at default to be about $4.6 billion Although recovery prospects under our valuation exceed 50%, the '4' recovery rating on the proposed notes reflects our view of their unsecured nature, their structural subordination, the volatile value of the holding company's equity stakes in various businesses, and Russia's insolvency regime, which we view as being unfavorable for creditors. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue Ratings, June 20, 2008 RATINGS LIST New Rating Sistema International Funding S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt BB Sistema (JSFC) Senior Unsecured Debt BB Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)