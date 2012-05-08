(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB' issue rating to the proposed $300 million notes to be issued by orphan
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Sistema International Funding S.A. (not rated).
Sistema International Funding is incorporated as a company limited by shares
under Luxembourg laws and is 100% owned by a trust. We have not assigned a
corporate credit rating to Sistema International Funding, nor have we assigned a
recovery rating to the proposed notes.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the
proposed loan facility to be issued by the Russian operating holding company
Sistema (JSFC) (BB/Stable/--). The recovery rating on this facility is '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the
event of a payment default.
The proceeds of the proposed notes issued by Sistema International Funding
will be used to fund Sistema's proposed loan facility.
The ratings on the proposed notes and proposed loan facility are based on
preliminary information and are subject to our satisfactory review of the
final documentation.
The rating on the proposed loan facility is predicated on our understanding
that this facility will have an unsecured claim on Sistema, thereby ranking
pari passu with the existing unsecured notes at Sistema and, in turn, with
existing unsecured creditors at Sistema.
We base our rating on the proposed notes on the direct pass-through of the
economic benefit of the loan facility to the noteholders. The terms of the
notes are back-to-back with those of the loan facility.
Sistema International Funding is an orphan SPV, the activity of which is
limited to the issuance of the proposed notes and the onlending of the
proceeds to Sistema. These features offset the facts that neither Sistema nor
any of its subsidiaries will guarantee the notes, and that the notes will not
have a direct claim on the cash flows and assets of Sistema and its
subsidiaries.
In regard to the pass-through transaction, we have also recognized the current
uncertainty in Russia regarding interest payments on Eurobonds, which may
become subject to withholding tax. This could result in increased interest
costs for Sistema in relation to the proposed notes. However, the
documentation for the notes obliges Sistema to gross up the interest payment
for the pass-through loan, so that the interest on the notes can be paid in
full. Nevertheless, there is uncertainty over whether the withholding tax
gross-up clause in the documentation of the notes in enforceable under Russian
law. If it is not enforceable, in our view there is a risk that this could
result in lower recovery prospects for noteholders than for creditors of the
loan at the operating holding entity.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The proposed loan facility has a recovery rating of '4,' indicating our
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors of the loan in the
event of a payment default. Our default scenario assumes deterioration of
general economic conditions in Russia and a default by Mobile TeleSystems
(OJSC) (MTS; BB/Stable/--), the strongest subsidiary of operating holding
company Sistema, in 2016, triggering a default at the operating holding
company owing to cross-default provisions between MTS and Sistema.
We believe that, if a default were to occur, Sistema's portfolio of assets
would be sold on a discrete basis, and we assume that Sistema would retain no
value from MTS' equity after default, but would benefit from the significant
value of its investments in other businesses, including its 73% owned OAO ANK
Bashneft (not rated). We apply a reduction of up to 50% of today's market
equity value of Bashneft and other subsidiaries, to reflect projected
deterioration in economic conditions, assumed volatility in equity markets,
and the likelihood that the distressed sale of assets will take place at a
discount. We estimate the gross enterprise value of Sistema's assets at
default to be about $4.6 billion
Although recovery prospects under our valuation exceed 50%, the '4' recovery
rating on the proposed notes reflects our view of their unsecured nature,
their structural subordination, the volatile value of the holding company's
equity stakes in various businesses, and Russia's insolvency regime, which we
view as being unfavorable for creditors.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
Sistema International Funding S.A.
Senior Unsecured Debt BB
Sistema (JSFC)
Senior Unsecured Debt BB
Recovery Rating 4
