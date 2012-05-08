May 8 - Overview -- U.S. luxury department store retailer Barneys completed an arrangement where it has swapped a substantial amount of its existing debt for equity. -- We are lowering our rating to 'SD' from 'CC'. -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien debt to 'D' from 'CC'. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on New York City-based Barneys New York Inc. to 'SD' from 'CC'. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien debt to 'D' from 'CC'. Concurrently, we maintained our '5' recovery rating on the debt, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. Rationale The 'SD' rating reflects our view that the executed debt for equity swap is tantamount to a default, given the previously distressed financial condition of the company and since the investors received less than the original promise of the original security. Related Criteria And Research Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From Barneys New York Inc. Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/-- Senior Secured D C Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.