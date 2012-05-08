May 8 - Overview
-- France-based industrial gas provider L'Air Liquide S.A.'s credit
metrics improved in 2010-2011 to levels that we expect to remain sustainable
over the next few years.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our
'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one notch upgrade
in the next 12-18 months if L'Air Liquide can sustain adjusted FFO to debt of
about 40% and maintain a track-record of supportive financial policies
consistent with such a ratio.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
France-based industrial gas provider L'Air Liquide S.A. to positive
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our view that L'Air Liquide's ratio of adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to remain at about 40% for the
next few years, a level similar to those of 2010-2011. This is stronger than
the 35% average of 2007-2009. We perceive a stronger commitment from
management to balance its enterprising and acquisitive investment plans with
moderate financial leverage.
In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that L'Air Liquide will
comfortably achieve adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x over the next few years.
This factors in the company's EUR12 billion investment target over the 2011-2015
period in line with the "ALMA 2015" plan announced by the company in 2010, out
of which about EUR2 billion is earmarked for bolt-on acquisitions in developing
economies and the company's healthcare business line, while leaving headroom
for a midsize acquisition to fuel growth. We expect the company to maintain
its shareholder-friendly payout ratio of about 50% (EUR0.72 billion paid out in
2011). Given L'Air Liquide's forecast FFO of EUR2.8 billion-EUR3.5 billion over
2012-2015, we assume in our base-case scenario that the company's adjusted
debt will increase gradually to about EUR8.5 billion from EUR7 billion at
year-end
2011.
The positive outlook factors in the group's above-average operating
performance in the profitable and predictable industrial gas industry. In our
base-case assessment, we anticipate that L'Air Liquide's sales will grow at a
multiple of GDP growth in its respective markets over the long term and that
the company will achieve an average adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%, even though
growth and profitability could face greater challenges in 2012 than in 2011
due to difficult economic conditions in Europe, which accounted for 52% of gas
and services revenues as of December 2011. Our profit assumptions reflect the
company's updated return on capital employed target range of 12%-13% and its
ongoing achievements in outperforming its yearly cost savings target of EUR200
million. We estimate the company's organic growth and prospective acquisitions
will translate into 2015 sales of more than EUR19 billion against EUR14.5
billion
in 2011.
We take comfort from:
-- The company's credit supportive share of business in on-site tonnage
activity (36% of revenues in the Large Industries division as of Dec. 31,
2011), providing long-term well secured off-take volumes with quick energy
pass-through clauses,
-- its favorable technological positioning in energy-efficient,
environment-friendly solutions, and increasingly in U.S. shale gas extraction
systems, and
-- its fast growing customer base in emerging markets (22% of revenues at
the end of the first quarter of 2012).
That said, we still incorporate in our assessment some degree of cyclicality
in L'Air Liquide's metal processing, chemicals, and electronics end markets
and marginal exposure of margins to volatile energy prices.
The ratings continue to reflect L'Air Liquide's "excellent" business risk and
"intermediate" financial risk profiles.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1'. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we classify the company's
liquidity as "adequate", under our criteria, as we expect liquidity sources to
exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the following 12 months.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months amounted
to EUR6.7 billion, including:
-- Reported cash and short-term investments of EUR1.8 billion, of which we
consider EUR0.1 billion as tied to operations;
-- Long-term committed bilateral credit lines of EUR2.1 billion, maturing
over the next seven years and;
-- Estimated funds from operations of about EUR2.8 billion in 2012;
This compares with liquidity needs of EUR4.8 billion in the same period,
including:
-- Significant short-term bond and bank debt maturities of EUR1.4 billion,
to which we add EUR0.4 billion under the company's commercial paper programs;
-- Capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion;
-- Dividend distributions of about EUR0.8 billion;
-- Acquisitions in the vicinity of EUR0.2 billion; and
-- Potential moderate cash outlays of EUR0.2 billion related to working
capital.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the
next 12-18 months if Air Liquide can sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 40%
and maintain a track-record of supportive financial policies consistent with
such a ratio. A higher rating would still allow modest to midsize acquisitions
within the range of management's stated medium-term plan.
A revision of the outlook to stable could result from a larger acquisition
than we currently expect or from a more aggressive approach to dividends
and/or share buybacks. We could also revise the outlook to stable if adjusted
FFO to debt dropped to 35% as a result of a downturn without near-term
prospects of recovery.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
L'Air Liquide S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
Senior Unsecured A
Commercial Paper A-1
Air Liquide Finance
Senior Unsecured* A
Commercial Paper* A-1
Air Liquide US LLC
Commercial Paper* A-1
*Guaranteed by L'Air Liquide S.A.
