Fitch Ratings expects to rate EFS Volunteer No. 2, LLC series 2012-1 as follows: --$447,000,000 class A-1 student loan asset-backed notes, 2012-1 series 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative; --$195,400,000 class A-2 student loan asset-backed notes, 2012-1 series 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative; --$12,900,000 class B student loan asset-backed notes, 2012-1 series 'A+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable. Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'EFS Volunteer No. 2, LLC Series 2012-2 dated May 8, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 4, 2012);