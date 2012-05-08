May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 16 tranches of FTA, UCI 14-17 (UCI) and revised the Outlook on the senior tranches of UCI 16 and 17 to Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmations reflect the stable arrears performance. However, the agency still has concerns about the level of reduced instalment loans present in the portfolios. The UCI series comprises loans originated and serviced by Union de Creditos Immobiliarios, a joint venture between Banco Santander, and BNP Paribas. The assets in the portfolios carry more adverse loan characteristics compared to those offered by traditional market lenders, with a portion of the pools featuring unsecured personal loans. Fitch understands that UCI continues to offer temporary reductions in monthly instalments to borrowers who are undergoing financial hardship caused by matters such as unemployment. The scheme is designed to encourage borrowers to make some form of payment on their mortgages and avoid foreclosure on loans where there is a willingness from the side of the borrowers to do so. Although this sort of scheme is common in other Spanish RMBS transactions, the volume that has undergone modification in the UCI series is proportionately larger than usual. Over the past few quarters, the proportion of borrowers participating in the scheme has increased in all four transactions. As of December 2011, the amount of borrowers that participated in the scheme as a percentage of the current balance stood at between 37% (UCI 14) and 44% (UCI 17), compared to between 29.2% (UCI 15) and 31.6% (UCI 17) last year. Based on the information provided by UCI, Fitch found that most of the new contracts are being granted to borrowers who are current on their monthly payments. The large participation in the scheme has led to a notable decline in the level of three-months plus arrears since the programme's inception, with borrowers who were once in arrears, aided by lower instalments and reverting to performing. As of September 2009, the level of loans with more than three months of missed payments has steadily declined in all four UCI transactions falling from peak levels between 15% and 24% in September 2009 to between 7% and 13% as of March 2012. Fitch considers that the temporary loan agreements have been a direct contributing factor to the recent fall in the level of arrears and as such, is concerned about the resulting performance of borrowers who have undergone these loan agreements when their agreements expire. The agency had access to loan-by-loan level information involving borrowers that had been subject to agreements. The data provided a breakdown of their performance status prior to the agreement and also their current position. The information shows that a large portion of borrowers that have had their agreements now expire have either defaulted or remain in arrears by more than three months. As of December 2011, 40%, 40%, 47% and 48% of these borrowers, who have seen their agreements expire in UCI 14,15, 16 and 17 respectively have either defaulted or are in arrears by more than three months. As a result, Fitch has increased the default probability for borrowers who have been subject to any sort of loan modification UCI 16 and 17 have performed comparatively worse than the two more seasoned deals, with depleted reserve funds, higher level of arrears, defaults and a higher balance of reduced instalment loans in the pools. The continued high level of defaults, in combination with insufficient excess spread generated by the structures and the absence of a reserve fund has led to an increase in unprovisioned defaulted loans amounting to EUR35.6m (UCI 16) and EUR30.4m (UCI 17) as of March 2012. Given the larger proportion of loans that have been subject to temporary instalment reduction, the agency believes that UCI 16 and 17 remain highly exposed to a potential increase in defaults following the expiration of temporary reduction scheme. With the stock of unprovisioned loans increasing, and a further increase expected on upcoming payment dates, the two transactions remain heavily dependent on recoveries, the timing and level of which remains uncertain. As a result, the Outlook on the senior class A notes has been revised to Negative. The rating actions are as follows: Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 14: Class A (ISIN ES0338341003) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN ES0338341011) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN ES0338341029) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 40% Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 15: Class A (ISIN ES0380957003) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN ES0380957011) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN ES0380957029) affirmed at 'CCsf' Recovery Estimate of 55% Class D (ISIN ES0380957037) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0% Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 16: Class A2 (ISIN ES0338186010) affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Class B (ISIN ES0338186028) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 100% Class C (ISIN ES0338186036) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 5% Class D (ISIN ES0338186044) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0% Class E (ISIN ES0338186051) affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate of 0% Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 17: Class A2 (ISIN ES0337985016) affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Class B (ISIN ES0337985024) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 85% Class C (ISIN ES0337985032) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0% Class D (ISIN ES0337985040) affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate of 0% Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 04 August 2011' EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2011, and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August 2011 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 