May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 16 tranches of FTA, UCI 14-17 (UCI) and
revised the Outlook on the senior tranches of UCI 16 and 17 to Negative. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmations reflect the stable arrears performance. However, the agency
still has concerns about the level of reduced instalment loans present in the
portfolios.
The UCI series comprises loans originated and serviced by Union de Creditos
Immobiliarios, a joint venture between Banco Santander, and BNP Paribas. The
assets in the portfolios carry more adverse loan characteristics compared to
those offered by traditional market lenders, with a portion of the pools
featuring unsecured personal loans.
Fitch understands that UCI continues to offer temporary reductions in monthly
instalments to borrowers who are undergoing financial hardship caused by matters
such as unemployment. The scheme is designed to encourage borrowers to make some
form of payment on their mortgages and avoid foreclosure on loans where there is
a willingness from the side of the borrowers to do so. Although this sort of
scheme is common in other Spanish RMBS transactions, the volume that has
undergone modification in the UCI series is proportionately larger than usual.
Over the past few quarters, the proportion of borrowers participating in the
scheme has increased in all four transactions. As of December 2011, the amount
of borrowers that participated in the scheme as a percentage of the current
balance stood at between 37% (UCI 14) and 44% (UCI 17), compared to between
29.2% (UCI 15) and 31.6% (UCI 17) last year. Based on the information provided
by UCI, Fitch found that most of the new contracts are being granted to
borrowers who are current on their monthly payments.
The large participation in the scheme has led to a notable decline in the level
of three-months plus arrears since the programme's inception, with borrowers who
were once in arrears, aided by lower instalments and reverting to performing. As
of September 2009, the level of loans with more than three months of missed
payments has steadily declined in all four UCI transactions falling from peak
levels between 15% and 24% in September 2009 to between 7% and 13% as of March
2012.
Fitch considers that the temporary loan agreements have been a direct
contributing factor to the recent fall in the level of arrears and as such, is
concerned about the resulting performance of borrowers who have undergone these
loan agreements when their agreements expire. The agency had access to
loan-by-loan level information involving borrowers that had been subject to
agreements. The data provided a breakdown of their performance status prior to
the agreement and also their current position.
The information shows that a large portion of borrowers that have had their
agreements now expire have either defaulted or remain in arrears by more than
three months. As of December 2011, 40%, 40%, 47% and 48% of these borrowers, who
have seen their agreements expire in UCI 14,15, 16 and 17 respectively have
either defaulted or are in arrears by more than three months. As a result, Fitch
has increased the default probability for borrowers who have been subject to any
sort of loan modification
UCI 16 and 17 have performed comparatively worse than the two more seasoned
deals, with depleted reserve funds, higher level of arrears, defaults and a
higher balance of reduced instalment loans in the pools. The continued high
level of defaults, in combination with insufficient excess spread generated by
the structures and the absence of a reserve fund has led to an increase in
unprovisioned defaulted loans amounting to EUR35.6m (UCI 16) and EUR30.4m (UCI
17) as of March 2012.
Given the larger proportion of loans that have been subject to temporary
instalment reduction, the agency believes that UCI 16 and 17 remain highly
exposed to a potential increase in defaults following the expiration of
temporary reduction scheme. With the stock of unprovisioned loans increasing,
and a further increase expected on upcoming payment dates, the two transactions
remain heavily dependent on recoveries, the timing and level of which remains
uncertain. As a result, the Outlook on the senior class A notes has been revised
to Negative.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 14:
Class A (ISIN ES0338341003) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN ES0338341011) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN ES0338341029) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 40%
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 15:
Class A (ISIN ES0380957003) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN ES0380957011) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN ES0380957029) affirmed at 'CCsf' Recovery Estimate of 55%
Class D (ISIN ES0380957037) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 16:
Class A2 (ISIN ES0338186010) affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Class B (ISIN ES0338186028) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 100%
Class C (ISIN ES0338186036) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 5%
Class D (ISIN ES0338186044) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%
Class E (ISIN ES0338186051) affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 17:
Class A2 (ISIN ES0337985016) affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Class B (ISIN ES0337985024) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 85%
Class C (ISIN ES0337985032) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%
Class D (ISIN ES0337985040) affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate of 0%
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 04 August
2011' EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2011, and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August 2011
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14
March 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum