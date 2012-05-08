May 8 - Overview -- U.S.-based Esselte Group Holdings SA (Esselte) is refinancing its capital structure. As part of the transaction, Esselte will pay about $22.5 million of dividends to its shareholders, including majority owner JW Childs Associates. -- We have assigned our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Esselte. We also assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million senior secured term loan facility due 2017. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that although credit measures might weaken slightly over the near term given anticipated softness in Europe, the company will maintain adequate liquidity. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Stamford, Conn.-based Esselte Group Holdings SA, a global manufacturer and distributor of mostly branded office products. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to Esselte's proposed $200 million senior secured term loan. The preliminary recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan will be issued at the operating company level through its Esselte AB and Esselte Holdings Inc. subsidiaries. The company is also seeking to extend its existing $60 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving term loan (unrated) to March 2016. All ratings are subject to review of final documentation. We understand that Esselte will use the net proceeds to refinance its term loans, repay debt at the holding company level, and pay $22.5 million of dividends to shareholders, including majority owner JW Childs Associates. The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about $200 million of reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating leases, pension obligations, and other contingent liabilities, we estimate Esselte will have approximately $360 million total adjusted debt outstanding. Rationale The ratings on Esselte reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Esselte's participation in the highly competitive and fragmented branded office products industry, low barriers to entry, customer concentration, sensitivity to cyclical demand conditions, and significant exposure to Europe's fragile economy. We estimate the company's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA is close to 4x for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and we estimate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt to be about 19%. Although both leverage and FFO-to-debt metrics are currently close to or within the ranges of indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk profile (which include leverage between 4x and 5x and FFO/debt between 12% and 20%), we assess Esselte's financial risk profile as highly leveraged given the dividend proposal in its current transaction. We believe the office supply industry is highly fragmented, has limited barriers to entry, and is subject to cyclicality. The company faces competition from significant competitors such as ACCO Brands Corp. (BB-/Stable/--), 3M Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), Hamelin, and Herlitz AG. In addition, the industry is concentrated in a small number of major customers, principally office-products superstores, office-products distributors, and mass merchandisers, some of which have instituted private-label or direct-sourcing initiatives. Esselte has some moderate customer concentration, with its top five customers making up about 40% of gross sales in fiscal 2011. We believe the global recession hurt the company's sales volume as customers traded down to more private-label office products. Sales increases in 2010 and 2011 were primarily as a result of the Isaberg Rapid AB and American Pad & Paper LLC (Ampad) acquisitions in 2010. However, sales in 2009 experienced a significant decline primarily from the global recession and reduced consumer spending. Although the company generated about 59% of sales outside of the U.S. in 2011, the European office-products markets are intensely competitive, and the company's future sales could suffer if economic conditions in Europe weaken. The company has taken steps to streamline costs, such as discontinuing underperforming products, which could offset EBITDA margin pressures from higher commodity costs. However, we expect Esselte's credit measures to deteriorate slightly in fiscal 2012 from continued weakness in consumer and corporate spending for office products and as the company exits underperforming product lines. Our base-case scenario assumptions include: -- We estimate net sales will decline by a high-single-digit percent rate over the next year as consumer spending remains soft, particularly in Europe. -- EBITDA margins of roughly 9% in fiscal 2012 and 2013, which is essentially unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of fiscal 2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that commodity costs could remain high through fiscal 2012, and the European economy will remain relatively weak, partially offset by the company's cost-savings initiatives. -- We estimate that the company will generate a nominal amount of discretionary cash flows in 2012 because of the proposed dividend payment, but will likely generate at least $30 million in 2013. -- We expect the company will use a portion of its excess cash to reduce debt by the end of 2013. -- Our estimate assumes no dividends or acquisition activity in the next 12 months. -- We expect the company's liquidity will remain adequate. We believe the lower level of EBITDA will cause leverage to increase to near 4.5x and FFO-to-debt to be closer to 18% in 2012. Given the company's history of acquisitions, we anticipate that any acquisition opportunities could create the potential for increased leverage as well. Liquidity We believe Esselte will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next 12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to have about $6 million of cash and full availability of its $60 million ABL due March 2016. -- We estimate about $10 million of annual amortization on the term loan beginning in 2013. -- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months. -- The company will be subject to maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage covenants beginning in the third quarter 2012. These covenant levels have not been set yet but are expected to become more restrictive over time. Our adequate liquidity descriptor is based on our assumption that Esselte will have at least 15% cushion on each covenant during fiscal 2012 and thereafter. -- We expect the company to have modest capital expenditures of about $12 million-$15 million in 2012 and 2013. -- We assume the company will be cash-flow-positive over the next 12-24 months, and generate cash flow from operations of at least $40 million in 2012 and 2013. Recovery analysis The preliminary issue-level rating assigned to Esselte's $200 million senior secured term loan is 'B+', with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will weaken slightly in 2012 from softness in consumer/corporate spending and exposure to the European markets, but that Esselte will maintain adequate liquidity, including covenant cushion of 15% or more. We estimate leverage will be near 4.5x in 2012. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as we believe profitability in Esselte's European operations could weaken because of a prolonged recession in Europe. However, we could lower the ratings if operating performance weakens materially, possibly due to rising production costs and/or a sharp reduction in consumer spending, resulting in deteriorating credit protection measures, including leverage well over 6x, and/or if covenant cushion were to decline well below 15%. We estimate the company's leverage could substantially exceed 6x if pro forma debt remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 40% from the pro forma EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011. -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009. -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008. Ratings List Preliminary Ratings Assigned Esselte Group Holdings SA Corporate credit rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- Esselte AB Esselte Holdings Inc. Senior secured $200 Million Term Loan B+(prelim) Recovery rating 2(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.