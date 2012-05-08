May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silk Road Finance Number Two PLC's class
AA and class AB notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook as follows:
Class AA (ISIN XS0615237400): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class AB (ISIN XS0615236691): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class AA Currency Swap: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The performance of the underlying assets is currently in line with Fitch's
expectations, which together with the sufficient level of credit enhancement
available to the rated class A notes forms the basis for the affirmations. The
transaction comprises loans originated by Co-operative Bank p.l.c.
('A-'/'F2'/Rating Watch Negative).
As of March 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at GBP0.2m,
0.02% of current pool balance. The solid performance of the underlying loans is
also reflected in the fact that no defaults have been incurred to date. Due to
the low pipeline of loans in arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults and
losses associated with the sale of repossessed properties to be limited in the
upcoming periods.
Credit support for the rated notes is provided by an unrated subordinate class
B1 VFN and a non-amortising reserve fund. As of March 2012, quarterly gross
excess spread stood at 0.24% of current pool balance, and Fitch expects excess
spread to remain sufficient to cover period losses in the next 18 months. Fitch
expects to see further credit support build-up for the class AA and class AB
notes, provided by the non-amortising reserve fund and sequential amortisation
of notes.
