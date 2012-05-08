May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silk Road Finance Number Two PLC's class AA and class AB notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook as follows: Class AA (ISIN XS0615237400): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class AB (ISIN XS0615236691): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class AA Currency Swap: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The performance of the underlying assets is currently in line with Fitch's expectations, which together with the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to the rated class A notes forms the basis for the affirmations. The transaction comprises loans originated by Co-operative Bank p.l.c. ('A-'/'F2'/Rating Watch Negative). As of March 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at GBP0.2m, 0.02% of current pool balance. The solid performance of the underlying loans is also reflected in the fact that no defaults have been incurred to date. Due to the low pipeline of loans in arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults and losses associated with the sale of repossessed properties to be limited in the upcoming periods. Credit support for the rated notes is provided by an unrated subordinate class B1 VFN and a non-amortising reserve fund. As of March 2012, quarterly gross excess spread stood at 0.24% of current pool balance, and Fitch expects excess spread to remain sufficient to cover period losses in the next 18 months. Fitch expects to see further credit support build-up for the class AA and class AB notes, provided by the non-amortising reserve fund and sequential amortisation of notes. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor and Servicer Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - UK' dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions