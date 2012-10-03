Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+(exp)' rating to Telefonica Chile
S.A.'s proposed up to USD$500 million senior notes due 2022. Proceeds
from the issuance will be used primarily to refinance upcoming maturities of
2013 and 2014 and to a lesser extent for working capital needs and capital
expenditures.
Telefonica Chile's ratings reflect its leading position in the Chilean fixed
telecommunications market, solid financial profile and strong operating cash
flow generation. The ratings also incorporate a strong competitive environment,
low regulatory risk, weaknesses in local traffic and the policy of returning
cash to shareholders. Telefonica Chile's strong brand equity, leading position
and operational experience should allow it to maintain a strong cash flow
generation and financial profile with relatively stable leverage levels, despite
competitive challenges.
Additionally, the ratings take into account ownership by Telefonica S.A.
(TEF; rated 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). In the event that
Fitch downgrades TEF by one notch, Fitch believes that Telefonica Chile ratings
can stay at 'BBB+' provided they keep its financial policies unchanged and TEF
liquidity position remains manageable.
However future multiple notch downgrades of TEF are likely to pressure
Telefonica Chile's ratings. The majority ownership by TEF, in Fitch's opinion,
benefits Telefonica Chile in the form of operating efficiencies related to
economies of scale, cost and administrative efficiencies between Telefonica
Chile, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch) and its
parent in Spain.
Stable EBITDA:
Fitch expects stable EBITDA during 2012. Revenue growth in future years from
broadband and pay-tv should continue to compensate for revenue losses in
traditional voice services resulting in stable EBITDA levels and margins. Steady
revenues, cost efficiencies and expense savings may lead to minor improvements
on EBITDA margins over the next few years.
High Capex Limits FCF:
High capital expenditures and dividend payment should limit FCF. However
expectations on capex over the year ranging between CLP160 billion and CLP180
billion are lower than what Fitch anticipated over the past. Investments should
be mainly focused on broadband, pay television services as well as network
upgrades.
Telefonica Chile's strategy is centered in increasing broadband accesses, with
bundle offerings that include voice and pay television services. This strategy
contemplates increased investments to offer higher speeds and should mitigate
declines in lines in service (LIS), control churn and increase loyalty within
its customers.
Low Regulatory Risk:
Fitch believes the regulatory environment for Telefonica Chile has improved over
the past few years. In January 2009, the antitrust authority liberalized fixed
and variable charges for local services and public telephony. In addition the
tariff decree for the 2009-2014 period continues to regulate the interconnection
and local access charges. Telefonica Chile's regulated tariff services are
approximately 10% of revenues, which favorably compares with 50% in 2004.
Number portability has not been material for Telefonica Chile since its
introduction in December of 2011. This has resulted in a net balance on LIS
ports to other companies of 19 thousand out of the 68 thousand LIS decline
during the first half of 2012.
Revenues of fixed telecommunications declined 6% in first half-2012 vis-a-vis
2011. However, PAY-TV revenues increased 44% over the same period, which more
than offset the revenue decline of fixed telecommunications. Telefonica Chile
continues to face competitive challenges especially in traditional voice
services. However the strategy of bundling services should mitigate this effect
as approximately 70% of residential LIS are under bundled offerings.
Sound Financial Profile:
Telefonica Chile's ratings take into account the expectation that total debt to
EBITDA ratio should remain at or below 2.0 times (x) over the long term, with
positive free cash flow generation. Fitch views the policy of uses of cash flow
generation is as most integral to maintaining a conservative financial profile,
followed by making necessary investments and then returning the excess cash flow
to shareholders.
Proforma the proposed issuance gross leverage will increase temporarily, until
the proceeds are used primarily to pay indebtedness, and net leverage is
Proforma the proposed issuance gross leverage will increase temporarily, until
the proceeds are used primarily to pay indebtedness, and net leverage is
expected to remain stable.