Overview -- U.S.-based Westlake Chemical Corp. has announced the withdrawal of its offer to acquire U.S. commodity chemical and building products maker Georgia Gulf Corp.. -- We are affirming all our ratings on Westlake Chemical Corp., including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation that credit measures will remain at levels appropriate for the ratings despite a meaningful capital investment program, and our expectation for cyclicality. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed all its ratings, including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Westlake Chemical Corp. At the same time, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on Jan. 17, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our rating actions on Westlake Chemical Corp. follow its withdrawal of an unsolicited offer to acquire lower rated Georgia Gulf Corp. (BB-/Stable/--). Our ratings on Houston-based Westlake Chemical Corp. reflect the company's "fair" business risk in its domestically focused commodity olefins and chlorovinyl businesses with cyclical end markets, vulnerability to input cost increases, and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Westlake's business strengths include a fair degree of manufacturing integration in its businesses and a favorable domestic market share in a key product, low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Westlake benefits from its in-house production of ethylene, a key input into both businesses. In polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Westlake also benefits from its backward integration into chlor-alkali and from its market positions in fabricated products such as pipe, profiles, and fencing products. We expect that the company's proposed chlor-alkali project will increase the level of backward integration in the PVC business. When completed, the company expects its chlor-alkali expansion and ethylene debottlenecking projects to result in self-sufficiency in major input materials and lead to margin improvements by replacing higher-cost external raw material purchases. We expect Westlake's focus on LDPE markets in the U.S. to help sustain operating results at reasonable levels, particularly during the current period of supply additions in other grades of polyethylene. The company's LDPE, produced using an autoclave process, caters to somewhat higher-value niches than commodity plastics typically do. Another strength is the potential for divergence of cycles between Westlake's two main businesses, which provides some diversity and could reduce the company's exposure to industry downturns. The company's EBITDA has exhibited a trend of improvement since the severe recession in 2008, benefitting from improving demand, cost restructuring undertaken by the company, and more recently from favorable natural gas pricing. EBITDA margins which are currently in the 16% area, had declined to single-digit levels in 2008. Our base case expectation is for 2012 EBITDA to remain relatively flat in comparison with 2011 levels at about $600 million. Key elements of our forecast include: -- Ongoing benefits from low U.S. natural gas costs. -- Gradually improving demand reflecting a steady improvement in economic growth in 2012 and 2013. -- Beyond 2012 we expect the company to benefit from increased ethylene capacity, which should increase integration levels further at a relatively low cost (compared with greenfield capacity), and increased chlor-alkali capacity. Westlake, with nearly $3.8 billion in sales for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2012, is a midsize producer of commodity petrochemical products in two broad chemical categories: olefin/polyolefins and vinyls. We expect current cash balances and cash flow generation will be adequate to fund the company's existing capital plans and do not expect debt levels to increase meaningfully. At the current ratings, we expect Westlake to maintain the key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt above 35%. The ratio was at approximately 50% as of March 31, 2012. We believe the strength in credit metrics offers some cushion against volatility in earnings and cash flow at Westlake's commodity vinyls and olefin/polyolefin businesses, and for moderate-sized strategic acquisitions like the $235 million purchase of Eastman Chemical Co.'s polyethylene and epolene polymers business in 2006. An important component of ratings is our view of management's commitment to maintaining credit quality. Our ratings do not factor in large debt funded acquisitions, which have the potential to weaken credit metrics to levels below our expectations. Liquidity Liquidity is "strong". We expect sources of funds to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next year. Net sources and covenant cushions if the springing covenant becomes applicable would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt. Our assessment is based on the following observations and assumptions: -- Unrestricted cash balances, as of March 31, 2012, were $895 million, in addition to about $66 million in restricted cash. There were no borrowings under the company's $400 million asset-based revolving credit facility and availability was about $384 million after accounting for letters of credit. The facility matures in September 2016. The restricted cash is related to the unused portion of tax-exempt revenue bonds issued in 2007, 2009, and 2010. -- We expect existing cash balances and free cash generation to be sufficient to fund significant capital spending, over the next three years. We view a major portion of future capital outlays as discretionary, with some flexibility in terms of timing of outlays. Westlake has not recently used its revolving credit facility, which should provide additional flexibility if needed. -- We expect that the company will be in compliance with a springing financial covenant if that covenant becomes applicable. The availability-based covenant has not been applicable in the past year, and cushions under the covenant have been very comfortable. The debt maturity profile is favorable. The revolving credit facility matures in 2016, the $250 million unsecured notes mature in 2016, and the revenue bonds mature in 2029 and beyond. -- Westlake typically pays out modest amounts of dividends ($18 million in 2011 and $16 million in 2010), and we assume that future payouts will remain at these levels. In 2011, it announced a $100 million share buyback. As of March 31, 2012, the company had bought back about $2.5 million in shares. The share-buyback plan is unusual for the company, and we expect Westlake to limit its repurchase to $100 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain at levels appropriate for the rating, including the key ratio of funds from operations to total adjusted debt at 35% or higher. We anticipate that the financial profile--including financial policies--will support the ratings and at least partly offset some of the business profile risk in Westlake's commodity chemical businesses. Our ratings assume that management will undertake necessary steps to preserve credit quality, including a prudent approach to its investments and capital spending program, and that the company's strong liquidity will provide a buffer against unexpected periods of operating weakness. We could lower the ratings if leverage ratios weaken, including if funds from operations to total debt (net of restricted cash) declines toward 25% without near-term prospects of reverting to levels consistent with our expectations. This could happen if operating margins declined to single digits and growth turned negative. We could also lower ratings if liquidity weakens meaningfully. We currently would consider an upgrade as unlikely and constrained by the company's business risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable To From Westlake Chemical Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB-/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.