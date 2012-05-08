May 8 - Overview -- U.S.-based plastic machinery maker Milacron Holdings Inc. has completed its debt refinancing, in connection with its acquisition by private-equity firm CCMP Capital. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Milacron to 'B+' from 'B' and affirming our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the senior secured notes co-issued by two of Milacron's subsidiaries. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company will maintain credit measures commensurate with the rating but that its financial profile will remain aggressive. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Ohio-based Milacron Holdings Inc. by one notch to 'B+' from 'B'. We removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with positive implications on April 16, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2019, co-issued by wholly owned subsidiaries Mcron Finance Sub LLC and Mcron Finance Corp. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The notes were upsized to $275 million from $265 million. Rationale The upgrade follows the completion of Milacron's acquisition by private-equity firm CCMP Capital with moderate initial leverage. We believe that the company's credit metrics could remain stronger than our expectations in 2012. However, we expect financial policies to remain aggressive, and exposure to cyclical markets and ownership by CCMP Capital could lead to higher leverage. Milacron serves the plastics-processing industries and metalworking industries. It provides injection, extrusion, and blow-molding equipment; parts and services; mold bases and related products; and industrial fluids to a broad customer base in automotive, packaging, and various industrial and consumer end markets. The company should continue to benefit from its broad product portfolio, a large installed base, and its brand recognition. Milacron's global market position is well-established. It is No. 1 in injection and blow-molding machinery and aftermarket services in North America (where it holds an estimated 15%-20% share) and India. We view its position as relatively weaker in other regions such as Europe and China. Competition from a variety of players and technologies, including from low-cost producers in emerging markets, is intense and likely will continue. The company also holds top-tier positions in the smaller mold technologies and synthetic-based industrial metalworking fluids sectors. Milacron's overall geographic diversity is good, with about 50% of revenues coming from outside of North America, and should continue to increase as emerging markets experience faster growth than developed regions. The global plastic processing machinery market is cyclical and remains plagued by residual excess supply, despite improved capacity utilization over the past two years. Demand is mature in North America and Western Europe, but we believe growth prospects are stronger in emerging markets as the global manufacturing base continues to expand in India, China, and Latin America. Higher productivity from new machines is a major factor in purchase decisions, but customers can often delay the purchase of new equipment by repairing or retrofitting old machines. This, however, provides aftermarket revenue opportunities for suppliers such as Milacron with a large installed base. Following stronger-than-expected revenue and profit growth in 2011, we expect relatively steady operating performance this year. Assuming revenue growth weighted at regional GDP, we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to expand slightly from the 11% achieved in 2011. We consider the company's North American operations to have average profitability, but its European operations remain weaker. The industrial fluid business should continue to earn more attractive margins. Milacron's manufacturing business operates with moderately high fixed costs, so margins could benefit from higher volumes, but the highly competitive nature of the industry likely will limit potential margin expansion. The company is also exposed to volatile raw material costs, including steel, which can pressure margins. We view Milacron's financial risk profile as aggressive. Financial leverage pro forma for the $275 million debt issuance is about 3.5x adjusted total debt to EBITDA, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt is about 20%. We consider these measures to be somewhat stronger than our expectations for the rating and believe they may remain so in 2012. However, we expect financial policies to remain aggressive, and exposure to cyclical markets and ownership by CCMP Capital could lead to higher leverage. Liquidity We believe that Milacron will continue to have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next few quarters, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will cover its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months; -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include slightly more than $50 million of availability under a new $60 million asset-based revolving credit facility that expires in 2017. The facility requires a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x if availability is less than $8 million or less than 15% of the ABL commitments. Cash balance at the acquisition's closing was in excess of $30 million and could gradually improve from free operating cash flow, which we expect to be about $25 million annually. Liquidity uses will include annual capital expenditures of about 2.5% of revenues. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We could lower the rating if debt to EBITDA deteriorates beyond 5x and FFO to total debt weakens below 10%. This could result if revenues contract by more than 10% and operating margins weaken below 9% either because recessionary economic conditions hurt demand for plastic machinery or because of competitive pricing pressures from lower-cost manufacturers. We could raise the rating if more conservative policies lead us to expect that financial leverage will likely remain under 3.5x, taking into account the cyclicality of the company's markets. Because of current private equity ownership and our view that financial policies will remain aggressive, this is currently unlikely. Ratings List Rating Raised, Removed From CreditWatch To From Milacron Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/-- Ratings Affirmed Mcron Finance Sub LLC Mcron Finance Corp. $275 mil. sr sec notes due 2019 B+ Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.