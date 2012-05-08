May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Providence,
R.I.-based LIN TV Corp.'s (B/Stable/--) announcement that it plans to
purchase a group of TV stations owned by New Vision Television does not affect
its ratings or outlook on the company. LIN entered into a definitive agreement
to purchase certain broadcast and other related assets for 13 network affiliates
owned by New Vision Television in eight U.S. markets, for $330.4 million and the
assumption of $12 million of debt. LIN plans to fund the acquisition primarily
with a $265 million unsecured bridge loan, which could later pose refinancing
risk for LIN. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect LIN's debt to EBITDA
(adjusted for leases, pensions, and contingent obligations) will rise slightly
from its year-end 2011 level of 9.9x. However, with the influx of political
advertising revenue and retransmission fees in 2012, we expect this leverage
metric to drop below 8.0x by year-end.
Our rating on LIN reflects our view of the company's business risk profile as
"fair," based on its portfolio of TV stations in midsize markets with an
EBITDA margin comparable to its peers', and its financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged," with debt to EBITDA of 9.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011. According
to our financial risk indicative ratios, we associate debt to EBITDA of
greater than 5x with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The stable
outlook reflects our expectation that shortfall funding to LIN's joint venture
with NBC Universal will remain modest, and that General Electric Company will
remain committed to supporting the joint venture by renewing its shortfall
funding agreement with LIN, as long as the joint venture cannot service its
debt on its own. The joint venture's debt, which LIN guarantees, matures in
2023.
