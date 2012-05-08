Overview
-- U.S.-based NCI Building Systems Inc. has entered into an
agreement to acquire insulated panel supplier Metl-Span for $145 million in cash
and has reached an agreement to eliminate its quarterly dividend obligation on
its preferred shares.
-- NCI has amended and extended its asset-based lending facility (ABL)
and secured a new fully committed term loan that will be used, together with
cash on hand, to fund the acquisition and refinance existing debt.
-- We are placing our ratings on NCI, including its 'B' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The negative implications reflect our view that debt leverage is
likely to increase as a result of this transaction to levels that are weak for
the current 'B' rating.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed its ratings,
including its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating, on Houston-based metal
building and components manufacturer and distributor NCI Building Systems on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows NCI's announcement of an agreement to acquire
insulated panel supplier Metl-Span for $145 million in cash. NCI plans to
enter into a new credit facility to fund the acquisition and refinance its
$128 million bank term loan. NCI also announced that it has reached agreement
with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and affiliates (CD&R), the holders of NCI's
convertible preferred shares, to eliminate NCI's quarterly dividend obligation
on the preferred shares
Based on preliminary information, we expect NCI's financial leverage to
increase as a result of the incremental acquisition-related debt. Pro forma
the acquisition, we estimate that total debt/EBITDA leverage, adjusted for
operating leases and nearly $350 million of convertible preferred equity,
could reach about 7x, which we would consider to be weak for the current
rating given NCI's "weak" business risk profile. Partially mitigating the
increase in leverage is increased sales, vertical integration and diversity,
as well as potential synergies that will result from the Metl-Span
acquisition. Also, NCI plans to eliminate its quarterly dividend obligation on
its preferred shares.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next 90 days or upon
the transaction's completion. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, Standard &
Poor's will meet with management to review its operating plans and strategies
post acquisition. We will also assess the company's financial policies,
liquidity and capital structure pro forma for the acquisition. We could affirm
or lower ratings based on our assessment of the higher debt leverage,
liquidity, and financial policies post-transaction. If a downgrade were to
occur, it would likely be limited to one notch.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
NCI Building Systems Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg B+
Recovery Rating 2 2
