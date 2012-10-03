Oct 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Vanguard Natural
Resources LLC is offering a $200 million add-on to the existing $350 million
senior unsecured notes due 2020. This add-on will not affect our 'B-' rating and
our '5' recovery rating on the notes. This brings the new total on the unsecured
notes to $550 million. The issue rating on the senior unsecured notes is one
notch lower than the corporate credit rating and the recovery rating indicates
our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Vanguard
published June 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis,
see our recovery report on Vanguard to be published on RatingsDirect following
the release of this report.
RATINGS LIST
Vanguard Natural Resources LLC
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
$550 mil sr unsecd nts B-
Recovery rating 5