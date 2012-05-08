Overview
-- U.S.-based coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc. is
lowering its 2012 production guidance amid a sharp cyclical drop in domestic
demand for coal, which will likely lead to lower EBITDA in 2012 than we had
expected.
-- We expect this weaker financial performance to continue into 2013.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Alpha, including the corporate credit
rating, to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Alpha's position as
the largest U.S. metallurgical (met) coal producer will enable it to maintain
credit metrics consistent with the lower rating during the next several
quarters. In addition, we expect Alpha's strong liquidity position to enable
the company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings Alpha
Natural Resources Inc. We lowered the corporate credit rating to 'BB-' from
'BB'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our rating on Alpha's $1.5
billion senior notes due 2019 and 2021 to 'BB-' from 'BB', while maintaining
the recovery rating at '3', which indicates our expectation for meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. In addition, we lowered our rating
on Alpha's 2.375% convertible notes due 2015 to 'B' from 'B+' while
maintaining the recovery rating at '6', indicating our expectations for
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of default.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level rating on subsidiary
Massey Energy Co.'s 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2015, and revised the
recovery rating to '4' from '3', indicating our expectations for average
(30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We removed the Massey
issue-level ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive
implications on June 6, 2011, pending the determination of the ultimate
capital structure after the expiration of the exercise period of Massey's
3.25% convertible notes.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation that 2012 EBITDA will decline to about
$1 billion, contrasted with our previous expectations of about $1.3 billion,
because of a sharp cyclical downturn in domestic coal demand. A mild winter
and natural gas substitution has hurt the domestic thermal coal market. Demand
for metallurgical coal has softened a bit because of increased global supply
and a geographically mixed demand picture. As a result, Alpha reduced its 2012
production guidance by 6%-10%. These factors also contribute to our lower
EBITDA expectations. As a result, we expect a ratio of debt to EBITDA of about
5x, a level we consider weak for its "significant" financial risk profile.
Our baseline scenario assumes that Alpha's 2012 production declines from our
expectations of about 118 million tons to below 110 million tons.
Consequently, our expectations for cash costs increases to about $50 per ton
from our previous assumptions of about $47 per ton, resulting in EBITDA of
about $1 billion. We now estimate debt to EBITDA of about 5x and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt of about 17%, levels more commensurate with the 'BB-'
rating.
We expect 2013 production to increase to above 115 million tons despite the
challenges facing the domestic steam coal market. However, we believe met coal
prices will improve as the global economy improves, benefitting from strong
global demand and limited supply. Given these assumptions, we expect Alpha's
leverage to improve in 2013 but still remain above 4.5x, a level we believe is
in line with the 'BB-' rating.
Our corporate credit rating on Alpha reflects the combination of what we
consider to be the company's "fair" business risk and its "significant"
financial risk. A substantial portion of the company's earnings and cash flow
will come from operations in Central Appalachia (CAPP), which is facing
significant regulatory and environmental scrutiny, depleting coal seams, and
rising costs. About 20% of total production is composed of met coal from CAPP,
demand for which is highly cyclical and whose price has historically been very
volatile because of its ties to steel production. The ratings also reflect the
permitting, safety, and operational challenges inherent in coal mining, and
high debt levels. Still, Alpha has experience in successfully operating in
CAPP, a diverse product mix, a significant reserve base, and strong liquidity.
Although we expect 2012 debt ratios to be weak, we hold the view that the
current downturn in the coal sector is primarily cyclical rather than secular
and we expect that ratios will return to levels more consistent with our
"significant" financial risk assessment over the intermediate term. It is our
opinion that Alpha's large and diverse coal reserves, its position as a
leading provider of met coal, and its strong export position will enable the
company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand.
Alpha is America's third-largest coal producer as measured by production, is
the nation's largest supplier of metallurgical coal used in steel-making, and
is a major supplier of thermal coal to electric utilities and manufacturing
industries.
Liquidity
In our view, Alpha has "strong" liquidity, based on the following observations
and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash and internally generated cash flow)
will exceed uses by over 1.5x over the next 12-18 months;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by up to 30%; and
-- Alpha's compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would
survive an up to 30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant
test measures.
As of March 31, 2012, Alpha has available liquidity of about $1.8 billion,
including cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $700
million and about $1.1 billion in availability under its secured credit
facilities.
We expect the company to generate free operating cash flow in excess of $300
million in 2012 as lower production results in working capital being a source
of cash, in addition to a full year of the Massey operations. We expect
capital spending of about $550 million in 2012, comprising both maintenance-
and growth-related spending, lower than previous expectations of $650 million.
However, these figures do not include 2012 payments of about $65 million
associated with its awarded Powder River Basin reserves to the Bureau of Land
Management. We also expect cash outflows of about $100 million in 2012,
related to the $210 million settlement to resolve the criminal investigation,
regulatory civil proceedings, as well as other health, safety, and related
issues at Massey.
Alpha does not pay a dividend; we expect excess cash will be used to fund
growth opportunities, both internally and externally. The company maintains a
share repurchase program, which allows it to repurchase up to $600 million of
its outstanding common stock. Alpha repurchased about $200 million of its
shares in 2011--roughly $100 million of which from this particular program. We
do not expect Alpha to repurchase any shares under the program in the coming
months.
Alpha has about $112 million of amortization payments over the next two years,
with its $287.5 million of convertible notes due in 2015. The company also
expects to make pension plan contributions in 2012 in the $35 million area to
achieve at least a 90% funded status with respect to defined benefit
retirement plans.
The $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016 is subject to
a minimum interest coverage ratio requirement of 2.5x and a total leverage
ratio of 3.75x. We expect Alpha will maintain at least a 30% cushion in its
compliance with these covenants over the next few quarters given our
assumptions.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Alpha, to be
published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Alpha's credit metrics will remain
consistent with our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. As a leading provider
of met coal, Alpha's strong export and liquidity position will enable the
company to benefit from an eventual recovery in coal demand. As a result, we
expect 2012 credit measures to be consistent with the rating, with debt to
EBITDA of about 5x and FFO to total debt of between 15% and 20%.
We could take a negative rating action if coal demand deteriorates further, if
a disruption were to occur at one of its key coal operations, or if costs
escalate meaningfully, resulting in further production curtailments and weaker
credit measures. Specifically, we would consider a negative rating action if
debt to EBITDA rose to more than 5x and FFO to total debt fell below 15%, and
if these measures were likely to be maintained for an extended period.
Though an upgrade seems unlikely in the near term given the current operating
environment, one could occur over time if domestic coal demand improves and
exports increase such that leverage returned to the company's historical norms
of below 4x and FFO to debt above 20%.
Related Criteria And Research
Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining
Industry, June 23, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Alpha Natural Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- BB/Negative/--
Senior unsecured
6.25% notes due 2021 BB- BB
Recovery rating 3 3
6.0% notes due 2019 BB- BB
Recovery rating 3 3
2.375% convertible
notes due 2015 B B+
Recovery rating 6 6
Massey Energy Co.
Senior unsecured
3.25% convertible
notes due 2015 BB- BB-/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 4 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.