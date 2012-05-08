Overview -- On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its natural gas pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. -- This reduced our liquidity, cash flow, and profitability estimates for U.S.-based exploration and production company Comstock Resources. -- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit rating on Comstock to 'B' and our rating on its senior unsecured debt to 'B-'. -- Our negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate" liquidity and weaker credit measures for 2012 and beyond. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade follows our recent reduction of our natural gas price assumptions and Comstock's weakened liquidity. Natural gas constituted about 85% of Comstock's production and reserves in 2011. Although the company is increasing its oil-related production, the shift to liquids-based production takes time and requires substantial capital outlays. Falling natural gas prices and the company's lack of natural gas hedges have further weakened credit measures and liquidity during the company's transition to higher oil production. The ratings on Comstock reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. We expect that natural gas prices will remain weak over the next one to two years, which will pressure the company's profitability while it shifts capital to oil projects. In addition, we expect Comstock's liquidity to weaken considerably by the end of 2012, based on our estimate that the company will outspend operating cash flows in 2012, assuming it spends the full $458 million in its capital expenditure budget--all allocated to oil projects. Our liquidity analysis incorporates proceeds from recent asset sales ($123 million). Additional factors that we incorporate in the rating are Comstock's small, geographically concentrated reserve base, competitive cost structure, and experienced management team. Comstock is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company that operates primarily onshore in Texas and Louisiana. As of year-end 2011, the company's proven reserve base was relatively small at about 1.3 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) and weighted toward natural gas (85%). After focusing for the past several years on leasing and developing its Haynesville Shale natural gas play, Comstock began shifting its resources to oil in 2010. It now holds 28,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale, and in late 2011, the company made a sizable, debt-financed acquisition in the Permian Basin (55,000 net acres). As a result, the company's proven reserve base is now 15% oil, up from 2% at the end of 2010, and average first-quarter 2012 production was roughly 12% oil and natural gas liquids. We estimate total liquids production in 2012 will constitute 15% of total production. Although Comstock's cost structure is competitive due to efficiencies gained in the Haynesville shale, costs are likely to rise as the company shifts to higher-cost oil production. Despite the increasing oil revenues, we expect Comstock's profitability to be weak this year because of depressed natural gas prices, the company's lack of natural gas hedges, and the increased costs associated with establishing new operations in the Permian Basin. We estimate that Comstock's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes, excluding stock-based compensation and exploration expense) per mcfe of production was $0.50 in 2011 and will likely be negative in 2012, although operating income should improve in 2013 as oil production ramps up. We classify Comstock's financial risk as "aggressive." As of Dec. 31, 2011, Comstock had adjusted debt of $1.2 billion, including our analytical adjustments for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. Adjusted debt to EBITDA plus exploration expense (EBITDAX) was an aggressive 3.7x as of year-end 2011, up from 2.1x at year-end 2010. The weakening in credit metrics primarily reflects significant cash outflows funded through borrowings, to support the company's drilling program and acquisitions, in order to increase its production of oil over the next couple of years. We are projecting about 5% production growth in 2012 (all the result of higher oil volumes), to about 274 MMcfe/day. Therefore, based on our price assumptions of $2.00 per million British thermal unit (mmbtu) Henry Hub natural gas and $85 per barrel (bbl) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, we project EBITDAX of $310 million, which would result in debt to EBITDAX of more than 4x at year-end 2012. For 2013, we are projecting overall production to decline by 10%-15% to 240 MMcfe/day, although oil volumes should increase by 35%, resulting in an EBITDAX of $395 million based on our price assumptions of $2.75/mmbtu Henry Hub natural gas and $80/bbl WTI crude oil. This would result in debt to EBITDAX improving to the mid-3x level. Liquidity We assess Comstock's liquidity as "less than adequate." Key elements of our liquidity analysis include: -- As of March 31, 2012, Comstock had about $66 million in liquidity, consisting of $3.75 million in cash, $17.2 million in Stone Energy Corp. stock, and about $45 million available under its $655 million borrowing base. -- Subsequent to the quarter-end, Comstock completed asset sales and received proceeds of $123 million. -- Capital spending of $458 million in 2012 will likely exceed cash flows from operations by $215 million in 2012, under our pricing assumptions. We estimate the company will fund the gap with asset sales ($123 million), the sale of Stone Energy stock ($38 million monetized to date, $17 million remaining) and drawing down its credit facility. -- At the end of 2012, we estimate liquidity will be just $22 million, consisting of about $3.75 million in cash and $18 million available under the company's borrowing base. The company is currently contemplating tapping the bond markets to term out some of its bank debt. -- While Comstock could reduce capital expenditures to shore up liquidity, we believe that would be difficult because it has allocated nearly 100% of its budget to oil projects. Therefore, any reduction in capex would limit the company's projected oil production growth. -- Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the revolving credit facility's financial covenants, which require Comstock to maintain a debt to EBITDAX ratio of less than 4.5x and a current ratio of at least 0.9x. -- Comstock has indicated it is exploring potential joint venture opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale that, if executed, could bolster liquidity. -- Comstock has no near-term maturities of long-term debt. Recovery analysis For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Comstock published March 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit measures will deteriorate and liquidity will tighten over the next 12 months, due to weak natural gas prices and the company's lack of hedges. The outlook also reflects uncertainty regarding production growth and costs in a new operating area for Comstock (the Permian Basin). We could lower our rating if the company is unsuccessful in raising capital and liquidity falls to less than $100 million or debt to EBITDAX exceeds 5x for a sustained period. This would most likely occur as a result of oil production not ramping up as expected or a reduced borrowing base. We could revise the outlook to stable if liquidity exceeds $300 million, likely because of an increased borrowing base or additional asset sales, and we project the company will not significantly draw down liquidity. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Comstock Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior unsecured B- B Recovery rating 5 5