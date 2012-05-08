Overview
-- On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its natural gas pricing
assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014.
-- This reduced our liquidity, cash flow, and profitability estimates for
U.S.-based exploration and production company Comstock Resources.
-- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit rating on Comstock
to 'B' and our rating on its senior unsecured debt to 'B-'.
-- Our negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate"
liquidity and weaker credit measures for 2012 and beyond.
Rating Action
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'.
The outlook is negative.
We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to
'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of
modest (10% to 30%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade follows our recent reduction of our natural gas price
assumptions and Comstock's weakened liquidity. Natural gas constituted about
85% of Comstock's production and reserves in 2011. Although the company is
increasing its oil-related production, the shift to liquids-based production
takes time and requires substantial capital outlays. Falling natural gas
prices and the company's lack of natural gas hedges have further weakened
credit measures and liquidity during the company's transition to higher oil
production.
The ratings on Comstock reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk and
"aggressive" financial risk. We expect that natural gas prices will remain
weak over the next one to two years, which will pressure the company's
profitability while it shifts capital to oil projects. In addition, we expect
Comstock's liquidity to weaken considerably by the end of 2012, based on our
estimate that the company will outspend operating cash flows in 2012, assuming
it spends the full $458 million in its capital expenditure budget--all
allocated to oil projects. Our liquidity analysis incorporates proceeds from
recent asset sales ($123 million). Additional factors that we incorporate in
the rating are Comstock's small, geographically concentrated reserve base,
competitive cost structure, and experienced management team.
Comstock is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company that
operates primarily onshore in Texas and Louisiana. As of year-end 2011, the
company's proven reserve base was relatively small at about 1.3 trillion cubic
feet equivalent (tcfe) and weighted toward natural gas (85%). After focusing
for the past several years on leasing and developing its Haynesville Shale
natural gas play, Comstock began shifting its resources to oil in 2010. It now
holds 28,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale, and in late 2011, the company
made a sizable, debt-financed acquisition in the Permian Basin (55,000 net
acres). As a result, the company's proven reserve base is now 15% oil, up from
2% at the end of 2010, and average first-quarter 2012 production was roughly
12% oil and natural gas liquids. We estimate total liquids production in 2012
will constitute 15% of total production.
Although Comstock's cost structure is competitive due to efficiencies gained
in the Haynesville shale, costs are likely to rise as the company shifts to
higher-cost oil production. Despite the increasing oil revenues, we expect
Comstock's profitability to be weak this year because of depressed natural gas
prices, the company's lack of natural gas hedges, and the increased costs
associated with establishing new operations in the Permian Basin. We estimate
that Comstock's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes, excluding
stock-based compensation and exploration expense) per mcfe of production was
$0.50 in 2011 and will likely be negative in 2012, although operating income
should improve in 2013 as oil production ramps up.
We classify Comstock's financial risk as "aggressive." As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Comstock had adjusted debt of $1.2 billion, including our analytical
adjustments for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. Adjusted
debt to EBITDA plus exploration expense (EBITDAX) was an aggressive 3.7x as of
year-end 2011, up from 2.1x at year-end 2010. The weakening in credit metrics
primarily reflects significant cash outflows funded through borrowings, to
support the company's drilling program and acquisitions, in order to increase
its production of oil over the next couple of years. We are projecting about
5% production growth in 2012 (all the result of higher oil volumes), to about
274 MMcfe/day. Therefore, based on our price assumptions of $2.00 per million
British thermal unit (mmbtu) Henry Hub natural gas and $85 per barrel (bbl)
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, we project EBITDAX of $310 million,
which would result in debt to EBITDAX of more than 4x at year-end 2012. For
2013, we are projecting overall production to decline by 10%-15% to 240
MMcfe/day, although oil volumes should increase by 35%, resulting in an
EBITDAX of $395 million based on our price assumptions of $2.75/mmbtu Henry
Hub natural gas and $80/bbl WTI crude oil. This would result in debt to
EBITDAX improving to the mid-3x level.
Liquidity
We assess Comstock's liquidity as "less than adequate." Key elements of our
liquidity analysis include:
-- As of March 31, 2012, Comstock had about $66 million in liquidity,
consisting of $3.75 million in cash, $17.2 million in Stone Energy Corp.
stock, and about $45 million available under its $655 million borrowing base.
-- Subsequent to the quarter-end, Comstock completed asset sales and
received proceeds of $123 million.
-- Capital spending of $458 million in 2012 will likely exceed cash flows
from operations by $215 million in 2012, under our pricing assumptions. We
estimate the company will fund the gap with asset sales ($123 million), the
sale of Stone Energy stock ($38 million monetized to date, $17 million
remaining) and drawing down its credit facility.
-- At the end of 2012, we estimate liquidity will be just $22 million,
consisting of about $3.75 million in cash and $18 million available under the
company's borrowing base. The company is currently contemplating tapping the
bond markets to term out some of its bank debt.
-- While Comstock could reduce capital expenditures to shore up
liquidity, we believe that would be difficult because it has allocated nearly
100% of its budget to oil projects. Therefore, any reduction in capex would
limit the company's projected oil production growth.
-- Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance
with the revolving credit facility's financial covenants, which require
Comstock to maintain a debt to EBITDAX ratio of less than 4.5x and a current
ratio of at least 0.9x.
-- Comstock has indicated it is exploring potential joint venture
opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale that, if executed, could bolster
liquidity.
-- Comstock has no near-term maturities of long-term debt.
Recovery analysis
For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Comstock
published March 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit measures will
deteriorate and liquidity will tighten over the next 12 months, due to weak
natural gas prices and the company's lack of hedges. The outlook also reflects
uncertainty regarding production growth and costs in a new operating area for
Comstock (the Permian Basin).
We could lower our rating if the company is unsuccessful in raising capital
and liquidity falls to less than $100 million or debt to EBITDAX exceeds 5x
for a sustained period. This would most likely occur as a result of oil
production not ramping up as expected or a reduced borrowing base. We could
revise the outlook to stable if liquidity exceeds $300 million, likely because
of an increased borrowing base or additional asset sales, and we project the
company will not significantly draw down liquidity.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Comstock Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior unsecured B- B
Recovery rating 5 5